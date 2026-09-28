Reliance Jio Launches 3-in-1 JioHome Plans Alongside New Wi-Fi-Only and TV-Only Plans

According to a Jio video shared on YouTube on May 4, 2026, JioHome offers three services with one connection. Service 1 is New LiveTV, with over 1,000 digital channels, including more than 200 HD channels. Service 2 includes more than 12 entertainment apps worth Rs 1,500 per month. Service 3 is unlimited Wi-Fi with a Wi-Fi 6 router.
Jio says its JioHome service is now available in more than 22.5 million neighbourhoods and claims that JioHome is India’s No. 1 home entertainment and Wi-Fi service, trusted by over 2 crore homes. According to Jio, JioHome customers can enjoy paid apps worth Rs 800 per month as part of the plan.
Currently, customers can get one month extra free with the two-month 100 Mbps JioHome plan priced at Rs 2,122, effectively bringing the monthly cost down to around Rs 707.
2. Jio Rs 2,222 3-in-1 Service Pack – 30 Mbps
Likewise, customers can get one month extra free with the three-month 30 Mbps JioHome plan priced at Rs 2,222, effectively bringing the monthly cost down to Rs 555.
The long-term plan benefit is applicable to bill plan changes, three-, six-, or 12-month advance payments for existing customers, and pre-to-post migration. This plan also includes 100 GB of extra data, valid for 90 days and worth Rs 101.
Live TV Channels and OTT App Benefits:
Both plans come with over 1,000 live TV channels and 12 OTT apps, along with Wi-Fi. Voice services are free, and customers can also enjoy seven extra days as part of the long-term plan benefit.
Jio TV-Only Packs
Jio Rs 2,000 TV-Only Pack
Customers do not necessarily need to subscribe to Wi-Fi or OTT services to enjoy JioHome TV services. Jio’s TV-only packs include the new JioHome TV Pack priced at Rs 2,000 for five months, effectively bringing the monthly cost down to Rs 400.
The plan offers customers access to over 1,000 live TV channels, including more than 200 HD channels across over 15 regional languages.
Jio Rs 1,000 TV-Only Pack
A Rs 1,000 JioHome TV-only pack for two months is also available. Subscribers will have to pay a Rs 200 setup fee. However, Jio offers Rs 200 in value back through four Rs 50 coupons.
Jio Wi-Fi-Only Packs
Lastly, Jio has also introduced two new Wi-Fi-only packs.
Jio Rs 3,000 Wi-Fi-Only Pack – 100 Mbps
The five-month plan is priced at Rs 3,000 in India, with an effective monthly cost of Rs 600. The plan offers Wi-Fi speeds of up to 100 Mbps.
It is also available as a two-month pack priced at Rs 1,500, with a Rs 300 setup fee. However, Jio offers Rs 300 in value back through six Rs 50 vouchers.
Jio Rs 2,200 Wi-Fi-Only Pack – 30 Mbps
Meanwhile, the plan offering 30 Mbps Wi-Fi speeds is priced at Rs 2,200 for five months, which comes to an effective monthly cost of Rs 440.
The two-month option costs Rs 1,100, and subscribers will have to pay a Rs 200 setup fee. However, Jio offers Rs 200 in value back through four Rs 50 coupons.
Commercial Usage
Jio says its commercial usage policy, which covers 3,300 GB of data, applies to all unlimited Fiber plans. For AirFiber, high-speed data of up to 1,000 GB is available, after which unlimited data is provided at speeds of 64 Kbps.
Conclusion
JioHome plans now start at Rs 400 per month, and customers can choose from 3-in-1 service plans, TV-only plans, or Wi-Fi-only subscription plans.
The 3-in-1 service packs combine the benefits of the TV-only and Wi-Fi-only plans into a single subscription. Jio has segregated its existing offerings and is now offering them as new individual or combined service options.
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