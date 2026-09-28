Reliance Jio Launches 3-in-1 JioHome Plans Alongside New Wi-Fi-Only and TV-Only Plans

India’s leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio, offers JioHome 3-in-1 service plans starting at Rs 555 per month. The plans combine unlimited Wi-Fi, over 1,000 live TV channels, and more than 12 OTT entertainment apps under a single subscription. TV-only plans start as low as Rs 400 per month and are available in bundled tenure options such as 2+1 or 3+1 months.

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“With JioHome, enjoy 3 services in one plan. Get LiveTV with 1,000+ digital TV channels, 12+ entertainment apps, Live T20 cricket matches and unlimited Wi-Fi. All powered by JioFiber and JioAirFiber,” Jio said on its website.

According to a Jio video shared on YouTube on May 4, 2026, JioHome offers three services with one connection. Service 1 is New LiveTV, with over 1,000 digital channels, including more than 200 HD channels. Service 2 includes more than 12 entertainment apps worth Rs 1,500 per month. Service 3 is unlimited Wi-Fi with a Wi-Fi 6 router.

Jio says its JioHome service is now available in more than 22.5 million neighbourhoods and claims that JioHome is India’s No. 1 home entertainment and Wi-Fi service, trusted by over 2 crore homes. According to Jio, JioHome customers can enjoy paid apps worth Rs 800 per month as part of the plan.

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Jio 3-in-1 Service Packs (Wi-Fi + TV + OTTs)

1. Jio Rs 2,122 3-in-1 Service Pack – 100 Mbps