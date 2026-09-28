Reliance Jio has introduced JioShield, a family safety solution designed to help users stay connected with their children and elderly parents, both outside the home and online. JioShield costs Rs 1,000 for one year, paid as a one-time enrolment fee. As part of Jio’s 10th anniversary offer, eligible customers receive ten recharge vouchers worth Rs 100 each, along with 12 months of Canva Pro and an unlimited 5G upgrade for 28 days.

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Key Highlights Customers receive ten Rs 100 vouchers, redeemable on eligible Jio mobility recharges of Rs 399 and above on unlimited 5G plans.

The offer also includes 12 months of Canva Pro and a 28-day unlimited 5G upgrade.

Parents use the JioThings app; the JioShield app is installed on the child’s phone.

Both parent and child need Jio numbers to enrol.

The child’s phone must run Android 10 or above. Jio says JioThings will be available on iOS from October 1, 2026.

What Does JioShield Offer?

JioShield lets families track a loved one’s location and receive safety alerts, including SOS notifications when they need help and alerts when their phone battery is running low. For children, parents can manage screen time and control the apps and contacts they can access. Reliance Jio says the service is intended to help parents stay informed while giving children and elderly family members the freedom to explore and stay connected.

The service works through two linked apps. Parents use the JioThings app, while the JioShield app is installed on the child’s phone. Once linked, parents can manage screen time, apps and contacts, track location and receive safety alerts through JioThings.