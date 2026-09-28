Reliance Jio Rs 449 Plan is One of the Best Family Options

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has a Rs 449 mobile plan available for users in the postpaid segment. If you are someone who is looking for a postpaid plan that also gives you the convenience of adding family members to the same bill, then the Rs 449 plan is one of the best options out there. It is, in fact, one of the cheapest family postpaid plans out there. With Jio’s network, you can also expect a great 5G experience. Jio is the only company which has launched 5G SA (standalone architecture) PAN-India. Let us take a look at the Rs 449 plan in detail below.

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Reliance Jio Rs 449 Postpaid Plan Details

Reliance Jio Rs 449 postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling. The Rs 449 plan offers 75GB of data to the primary SIM user. Thereafter, the company charges Rs 10 per GB of data consumed. Users can add up to three SIMs on to this plan. Each of the additonal SIM card will get 5GB of monthly data. The unlimited voice calling is also extended to all the SIM cards. The SMS benefits are 100 SMS/day.

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But the benefits do not end here. There are Jio special offer benefits here which are JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood subscription. There is JioAICloud as well with free 50GB cloud storage. Jio also offers the Rs 35,100 worth Google AI Pro subscription to the users for 18 months. Note that each of the add-on family SIM card will be charged at Rs 150 per month. But all the users/SIM cards will be eligible to recieve unlimited 5G from the company.