iPhone 16 at Just Rs 69900 on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 16 is available at an attractive price on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The iPhone 16 is a flagship iPhone launched by Apple during 2024, and it is now available at a discount. The price for the base 128GB variant is Rs 69,900. The iPhone 16 packs the A18 SoC (System-on-Chip).

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There is also a 256GB variant of the iPhone 16, which is available for Rs 79,900. There is also a 512GB variant, but that is not available on the platform for purchase right now. But you can also get a discount on the iPhone 16 on top of this.

iPhone 16 Price in India Discount and Offers

iPhone 16 can be purchased for Rs 66,405. The price of Rs 69,900 can be discounted further with the Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI Bank credit cards. This brings the price down further to Rs 66,405. Further, you can exchange your older device. Depending on the device, you can get a huge discount as well when you are exchanging it.

The iPhone 16 does not come with a charging brick. The charging cable is inside the iPhone 16 box, but the charging brick has to be purchased separately.

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The iPhone 16’s 128GB variant can store up to 3000s photos in the gallery. The A18 processor is fast, and can accommodate Apple Intelligence (AI) and extensive gaming. The device has a 48MP primary camera sensor at the rear paired with a 12MP rear camera sensor. For selfies, there is a 12MP sensor at the front. The device has a 6.1-inch OLED display with support for 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on iOS 18 out of the box, but will keep getting operating system updates for years to come.