Vivo is gearing up to launch its next most-awaited V series phone, the Vivo V80 5G, with a major camera upgrade this year. Vivo’s V80 is set to officially launch on October 6, 2026, alongside the next-generation series phone, the Galaxy S2 FE. Ahead of the launch, we have insider information on the specifications and features of the new Vivo V80 5 G, especially its camera specs. Let’s take a look at the camera and the major upgrades we can expect this year.
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Key Highlights
The Vivo V80 5G is expected to feature a Sony LYTIA 700W main sensor with OIS alongside a ZEISS-powered ultrawide camera.
The phone could feature a 50MP Sony IMX 882 telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom, OIS and up to 100X digital zoom.
Vivo is expected to introduce a dedicated cinematic mode inspired by Apple's Cinematic video experience.
The Vivo V80 will get a major camera upgrade and a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which helps with the latest camera processing. Let’s take a look at the major upgrades. 4nm-based
1. ZEISS Powered OIS Main Camera Sensor and Ultrawide Angle Sensor
Vivo V80’s camera system is developed in partnership with camera giant ZEISS, and the V80 5G phone will come with the new Sony LYTIA 700W sensor, which supports OIS, giving you OIS support on the main sensor.
Alongside the upgraded main sensor, you will be getting the ZEISS Ultra-wide sensor.
Reports suggest that the Chinese maker will add a 50MP Sony IMX 882 sensor, which uses a ZEISS-powered night telephoto sensor capable of 3X optical zoom and 100X digital zoom, and will also support OIS.
Reports also suggest that Vivo’s new V80 phone will include a dedicated ZEISS mode in the camera, enabling it to take 85mm and 100 mm portrait shots.
3. Cinematic Support
Vivo V80 5G will also come with camera enhancements, where reports suggest thThese are some of the major upgrades and features expected with the new Vivo V80 5G phone for 2026. Alongside these camera upgrades, we also speculated on a compact 6.59-inch OLED panel with 5000 nits peak brightness support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and thinner front bezels.
Inside, it will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a larger 7200mAh battery, and support for 90W fast wired charging.
The Vivo V80 5G phone will launch in India on October 6, 2026, and is speculated to be priced around Rs 60,000.
The phone will run the latest OriginOS 7, based on Android 17, and we expect some new camera features. Reports suggest that the phone will include dedicated support for cinematic mode, inspired by Apple’s iPhones’ Cinematic mode.
Image Credits: Anant Rawat, Aryan Gupta
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FAQs
When will the Vivo V80 5G launch in India?
The Vivo V80 5G is expected to launch in India on October 6, 2026.
What will be the Vivo V80 5G price in India?
The Vivo V80 5G is speculated to be priced around Rs 60,000 in India.
What camera will the Vivo V80 5G have?
The Vivo V80 5G is expected to feature a ZEISS-powered camera system with a Sony LYTIA 700W main sensor supporting OIS.
Which chipset will power the Vivo V80 5G?
The Vivo V80 5G is expected to use Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.
Is the Vivo V80 5G a camera-focused smartphone?
The expected ZEISS camera system, OIS main sensor, telephoto camera, optical zoom and cinematic video features indicate that camera capabilities will be a major focus of the Vivo V80 5G.