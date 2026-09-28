Vivo is gearing up to launch its next most-awaited V series phone, the Vivo V80 5G, with a major camera upgrade this year. Vivo’s V80 is set to officially launch on October 6, 2026, alongside the next-generation series phone, the Galaxy S2 FE. Ahead of the launch, we have insider information on the specifications and features of the new Vivo V80 5 G, especially its camera specs. Let’s take a look at the camera and the major upgrades we can expect this year.

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Key Highlights The Vivo V80 5G is expected to feature a Sony LYTIA 700W main sensor with OIS alongside a ZEISS-powered ultrawide camera.

The phone could feature a 50MP Sony IMX 882 telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom, OIS and up to 100X digital zoom.

Vivo is expected to introduce a dedicated cinematic mode inspired by Apple's Cinematic video experience.

Also Read: Vivo V80 India Launch Date Confirmed

Vivo V80 5G to Get 3 Major Upgrades This Year

The Vivo V80 will get a major camera upgrade and a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which helps with the latest camera processing. Let’s take a look at the major upgrades. 4nm-based

1. ZEISS Powered OIS Main Camera Sensor and Ultrawide Angle Sensor

Vivo V80’s camera system is developed in partnership with camera giant ZEISS, and the V80 5G phone will come with the new Sony LYTIA 700W sensor, which supports OIS, giving you OIS support on the main sensor.

Alongside the upgraded main sensor, you will be getting the ZEISS Ultra-wide sensor.

Also Read: Vivo V80 5G India Launch: 3 Upgrades That Make It Stand Out