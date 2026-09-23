Vivo V80 5G India Launch: 3 Upgrades That Make It Stand Out

Vivo India has finally approved the launch of its much-awaited Vivo V80 5G smartphone in India on October 6, 2026. This year, Vivo will introduce a major upgrade across its popular V-series lineup. The Vivo V80 will feature new camera capabilities, including support for 4K Cinematic Mode inspired by Apple iPhone’s cinematic mode. It will also include a Qualcomm chipset, a flagship 50MP ZEISS OIS camera with a Sony LYTIA 700V sensor, and a larger battery, with a software upgrade in 2026. The Vivo V80 5G will go on sale on Flipkart during the Big Billion Day Sale, offering great discounts and offers if you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone.

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Key Highlights Vivo just announced the launch of its new V80 5G phone on October 6, 2026.

Vivo V80 Phone will have a triple-camera setup on the rear and a larger 7200mAh battery.

The Vivo V80 5G phone will come with the latest OriginOS 7, based on Android 17, out of the box.

If the Vivo V80 interests you, we have the top 3 upgrades that make this phone stand out.

Also Read: Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G, Vivo X500 Pro Launched: Price and Specifications

Vivo V80 India Launch Date Confirmed On October 6 – 3 Major Upgrades That Stand Out

The Vivo V80 smartphone will join Vivo’s V series lineup, where the maker has partnered with ZEISS for flagship camera features. It brings three major upgrades for 2026. Let’s take a look.

1. Major Camera Upgrade with Cinematic Mode Support

The upcoming Vivo V80 5G phone will have a triple-camera setup on the rear. Leaks suggest it will feature a main Sony LYTIA 700V 50MP OIS sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 integrated with a ZEISS Night Telephoto sensor supporting 3X Optical Zoom and 100X zoom, a ZEISS-powered ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP ZEISS selfie shooter with autofocus.