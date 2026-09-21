Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G, Vivo X500 Pro Launched: Price and Specifications

Vivo has launched its three new flagship phones under the Vivo X500 series. The Vivo X500 Pro 5G and the Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G are the two phones which are in the Pro branding, then there is the standard Vivo X500 5G. These phones are available for China market right now. The company will launch these devices for the global market at a later date. They will go on sale in China via the online store of Vivo later this month. Let us take a look at the specifications and price of the devices.

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Vivo X500 5G, Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G, Vivo X500 Pro 5G Price

Vivo X500 5G is available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 1TB for CNY 5499, CNY 5999 and CNY 6999. The Vivo X500 Pro 5G is available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 1TB for CNY 6499, CNY 7499, and CNY 8499. Vivo X500 Pro Max is available with 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB for CNY 6999, CNY 7999, CNY 8499, and CNY 8999. There is also a 16GB + 1TB variant with the creator kit.

Vivo X500 5G, Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G, Vivo X500 Pro 5G Specifications

Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G and Vivo X500 Pro 5G have launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip, which is a 2nm process built SoC. They feature the most powerful set of cameras on the X series Pro devices. Then there is the Vivo X500 5G, which is the standard model here, and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 5G SoC.