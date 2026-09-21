Reliance Jio, T-Mobile Achieve World’s First 5G SA Roaming

Reliance Jio and T-Mobile, two globally recognised telecom operators have achieved the world’s first 5G SA (Standalone Architecture) roaming. This was enabled through the interorability with Syniverse, T-Mobile confirmed in a release. Now when Jio customers are travelling to the united states (US), they will be able to get 5G SA and vice versa for T-Mobile customers travelling to India. T-Mobile has millions of users, and now they travel internationally, with 5G SA, they will be able to get faster speeds, lower latencies, and more reliable connections. This is the first of a kind achievement by Jio and T-Mobile, the release said.

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The connectivity platform has been provided by Syniverse. It ensures that the connection is secure and seamless between the networks and helps in global adoption of the next generation technology. Jio is the only telecom operator in India which has a PAN-India 5G SA (standalone) presence.

Ankur Kapoor, Chief Network Officer, T-Mobile said, “This is a monumental step for global wireless, and T-Mobile is proud to lead it. We started this journey back in 2020, laying the groundwork for a 5G Standalone future — and today, we’re continuing that leadership with Jio India as a partner on a global stage. Leave one country, land in another, and your 5G experience is just as seamless — whether you’re streaming, sharing travel reels or running business apps. That’s the breakthrough power of this technology.”

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Mark Yarkosky, head international network, Partnership and Services, Jio said, “This is a transformational milestone and far more than just roaming—it’s about what becomes possible when two leading 5G Standalone networks work together. T-Mobile and Jio are laying the foundation for a new generation of cross-network capabilities and services, from differentiated consumer and enterprise experiences to AI-enabled services, leveraging the unique capabilities of 5G Standalone. This is the future of 5G SA: seamless, interoperable, and built to unlock new value.”