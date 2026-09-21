Samsung Should Bring Back this Feature from Galaxy S6 Series

Samsung had launched two phones in the Galaxy S6 series which includes the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge. The Galaxy S6 series had a feature which the company now should seriously consider bringing back. So what is this feature we are talking about? Before getting to it, we need to remember that Samsung sells its S series as the flagship phones every year. While the S series is not as expensive as the foldables, it is still the flagship phone series from the company. Now, the feature we are talking about is the IR Blaster.

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For the ones who are not aware of the term, IR blaster is just a remote feature inside the devices. The IR blaster is already something which Samsung has showcased it can offer to the customers. But the company stopped offering it from the Galaxy S7 series.

Why Did Samsung Remove the IR Blaster?

Samsung never really gave an official statement for removing the IR blaster from its smartphones, but the reports online suggest that it was because of low user demand primarily. Then, the rise of smart home devices and Wi-Fi also contributed in Samsung deciding that the IR blaster is not as much required.

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At present, none of the Samsung phones feature an IR blaster, which lets users convert their phone into a remote. Many of the smartphones from OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, and more brands already include this feature for the users. The IR blaster is a very convenient feature for the users. It is definitely something that user would want back. The earlier S series devices featured it, and users were genuinely happy with the feature. You can switch on/off products such as air conditioners (ACs), TVs, Projector, and a lot more. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom updates in India.