Reliance Jio has announced a new entertainment benefit for JioHome customers as part of its tenth anniversary celebrations. The company is offering Amazon Prime Lite free for one year to new and existing users subscribed to eligible 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps 3-in-1 JioHome plans.

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The qualifying plans combine TV, OTT services and Wi-Fi connectivity in a single JioHome offering. Eligible customers will receive the Amazon Prime Lite membership for 12 months at no additional cost, providing access to Prime Video as well as free and fast delivery on eligible purchases made through Amazon.

Jio began rolling out the benefit on September 19, 2026. The company said the offer will reach eligible JioHome users in a phased manner over the following two weeks.

The new complimentary Amazon Prime Lite offer is available across all eligible 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps 3-in-1 JioHome plans. These plans bring together television, OTT entertainment and home Wi-Fi under one subscription.

Both new and existing customers using the eligible plans can claim the offer. This means the benefit is not restricted only to people purchasing a new JioHome connection after the announcement.

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Customers subscribed to the Rs 888 and Rs 1,199 JioHome plans, as well as plans offering speeds of 150 Mbps and above, will continue receiving the existing 24-month Amazon Prime Lite benefit. Jio has confirmed that there is no change to the Prime Lite offer currently available with these higher plans for eligible customers.

What Does Amazon Prime Lite Offer?

Amazon Prime Lite gives eligible JioHome customers access to a Prime Video subscription. Members can watch the latest movies and shows available under the membership on Prime Video. The membership also includes free and fast delivery on eligible purchases made through Amazon. These benefits are being provided without any additional cost to customers covered by the offer.

By bundling Prime Lite with select JioHome plans, Jio is combining home connectivity, television, OTT entertainment and Amazon shopping benefits within its broader service proposition. Eligible users do not have to pay an additional membership charge to receive the complimentary 12-month benefit offered through JioHome under the applicable offer terms.

How to Claim the Free Amazon Prime Lite Offer

Jio has provided an activation process through the MyJio application new and existing users on eligible plans will see an Amazon Prime Lite offer claim banner on the MyJio homepage when accessing their JioHome account customers can select the claim banner and follow the instructions displayed to activate the complimentary membership. The free one-year period will begin on the date the customer activates the offer, rather than the date on which Jio announced it.

Since the benefit is being introduced in phases, the claim banner may not appear immediately for every eligible customer. Jio started the rollout on September 19 and said it would extend the offer to eligible users over the next two weeks. Customers who do not see the banner can check their JioHome account in MyJio again as the rollout progresses.

One-Year and Two-Year Benefits Explained

Eligible customers on the 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps 3-in-1 JioHome plans will receive Amazon Prime Lite for one year. This complimentary period starts from the day of activation through the MyJio claim banner. Meanwhile, subscribers using the Rs 888 plan, Rs 1,199 plan and plans with speeds of 150 Mbps or higher will continue receiving Prime Lite for 24 months under the existing benefit. Jio has not reduced or replaced the two-year membership available with these plans.

The distinction is important for customers comparing JioHome packages. The newly announced 12-month offer applies to eligible 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps plans, while the existing 24-month benefit remains applicable to the specified higher plans.

Jio Adds More Value to JioHome Plans

The Amazon Prime Lite offer forms part of Jio’s effort to add more digital benefits to its home service. JioHome’s 3-in-1 proposition combines high-speed home connectivity with television and OTT entertainment, while the latest addition brings Prime Video and eligible Amazon delivery benefits into the package.

For new and existing customers on qualifying 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps plans, the announcement provides a full year of Amazon Prime Lite without an additional charge. Eligible users should look for the claim banner on the MyJio homepage under their JioHome account during the phased rollout and activate it when it becomes available.

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