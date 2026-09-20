JioHome Free Amazon Prime Lite: Eligible Plans, Benefits and How to Activate the Offer

Reliance Jio has announced a new entertainment benefit for JioHome customers as part of its tenth anniversary celebrations. The company is offering Amazon Prime Lite free for one year to new and existing users subscribed to eligible 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps 3-in-1 JioHome plans.

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Key Highlights

  • Amazon Prime Lite is free for one year with eligible JioHome plans.
  • The offer covers all eligible 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps 3-in-1 plans.
  • Both new and existing JioHome customers can claim the benefit.
  • The membership includes Prime Video and free and fast delivery on eligible Amazon purchases.
  • Eligible users can activate the offer through a claim banner on the MyJio homepage.
  • The 12-month membership begins on the date of activation.
  • The offer is being rolled out in phases over two weeks starting September 19, 2026.
  • Customers on the Rs 888, Rs 1,199 and 150 Mbps+ plans continue receiving Amazon Prime Lite for 24 months.

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The qualifying plans combine TV, OTT services and Wi-Fi connectivity in a single JioHome offering. Eligible customers will receive the Amazon Prime Lite membership for 12 months at no additional cost, providing access to Prime Video as well as free and fast delivery on eligible purchases made through Amazon.

Jio began rolling out the benefit on September 19, 2026. The company said the offer will reach eligible JioHome users in a phased manner over the following two weeks.

Which JioHome Plans Are Eligible?

The new complimentary Amazon Prime Lite offer is available across all eligible 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps 3-in-1 JioHome plans. These plans bring together television, OTT entertainment and home Wi-Fi under one subscription.