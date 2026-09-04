Reliance Jio vs Airtel Rs 999 Home Broadband Plans

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the two leading telecom operators in India, both offer a Rs 999 home broadband plan. Both home broadband plans come with plenty of benefits and high-speed internet access. However, the benefits are not the same. Jio offers slightly more than Airtel. Both the plans come with OTT benefits, and unlimited data, which is not truly unlimited. Let us take a look at the benefits of these plans individually to understand which one is actually better for you.

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Reliance Jio Rs 999 Home Broadband Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 999 home broadband plan comes with up to 150 Mbps of speed and unlimited data. It offers the plans in three different validities – 3, 6 and 12 months. The OTT subscriptions bundled with this plan are Amazon Prime Lite, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, TimesPlay, Tarang Plus, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win. The data bundled with this plan is 3.3TB and users also get access to more than 1000 TV channels. For AirFiber customers, the data usage is capped at 1TB.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Home Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 home broadband plan comes with 100 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB monthly data with the fiber, and 1TB of data with the AirFiber connection. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are Netflix, Amazon Prime, Google One, Apple TV+, ZEE5, JioHotstar, 22+ OTTs, Adobe Express Premium for 12 months, and much more. The installlation and router is free for customers who are on the 3 months, six months, and 12 months plans.