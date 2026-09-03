Vivo X500 5G Camera Officially Confirmed

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, will soon launch the X500 5G series in China. It is expected to have multiple devices including the Pro and the Ultra. The Vivo X500 5G will be the base device, most likely in the series. This phone’s camera system has now been confirmed by the brand officially. The camera details of the Vivo X500 Pro and the Vivo X500 Pro Max have already been confirmed. Now, the brand’s product manager Han Boxiao has confirmed key specifications of the standard X500. Let us take a look at the Vivo X500 5G camera details which have now been confirmed.

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Vivo X500 5G Camera Specifications Which are Now Confirmed

Vivo X500 5G will come with the Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, which was used on the X300 Pro 5G. The 50MP sensor at the rear measures 1/1.28-inch, making it the largest camera sensor to be ever used on the standard or the base model device of an X series. Further, Vivo has confirmed that the phone will feature Zeiss gimbal-level stabilisation with CIPA 5.5 rating. It should help with stabilising both photography and video recording.

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This is a notable change from the Vivo X300, which features a custom 200MP HPB main camera sensor. In the telephoto segment, Vivo will be using the Sony LYTIA-610 sensor which is also in the Vivo X500 Pro’s APO telephoto camera. The 64MMP telephoto sensor will also support CIPA 5.5 stabilisation and 4K video recording at 120fps. The standard edition is also expected to support Vivo’s compact lipstick 200MP telephoto extender, potentially making the X500 a strong option for concert photography.