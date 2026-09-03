Vivo and iQOO Raise Price of their Phones in India

Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO, both have raised the price of their devices. For Vivo, it is the Vivo T5x and then there is the iQOO Z11x. Both devices have seen a price hike in the Indian market and now will be more expensive for the consumers. Both are basically the same phones from different brands. What is more is that these price hikes are not small. Let us take a look at what this price hike is actually like.

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Vivo T5x 5G and iQOO Z11x 5G Price Hike in India

Vivo T5x 5G has a base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and it is now priced at Rs 27,999 instead of the older price of Rs 24,999. Then there is the 8GB + 128GB variant which has seen a price jump from Rs 27,999 to Rs 30,999. Then, at last, there is the 8GB + 256GB variant which is now priced at Rs 34,999. This is around the third-time this device has seen a price hike. For the iQOO Z11x 5G, the top end configuration is priced at Rs 33,999.

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What is notable is that these devices, when they launched in India, were priced at Rs 18,999. The main reason why these price hikes are happening is because of rising cost of RAM and storage. Neither Vivo nor iQOO have given any specific reason for the price hikes, but the thing is, they don’t need to. It is not just these two brands, but a lot of other brands including Samsung, Nothing, OPPO, and more who have increased the price of their devices.