Reliance Jio Rs 450 vs Airtel Rs 449 Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has a Rs 450 prepaid plan which we have talked about before. Then Airtel has a Rs 449 plan, which is priced very close to the Jio’s Rs 450 plan. So what is the difference between these two plans and which is better for the customers? We are here to determine just that. If you to spend money for short-term validity plans, then only read ahead. Because these two plans are for people with better budgets. Neither of these plans even offer medium term service validity. Both are short-term focused, just offer different kind of benefits. Let us take a look at what you will get with the two plans from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

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Reliance Jio Rs 450 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 450 prepaid plan comes with 36 days of service validity. It bundles 72GB of data for the customers in total, because it offers 2GB of daily data. There is unlimited voice calling bundled for the users along with 100 SMS/day. Then there are Jio benefits such as JioHotstar Mobile subscription and JioAICloud 50GB of free storage. Users also get free Google AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100 and unlimited 5G data.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 449 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers the Rs 449 prepaid plan with 28 days of service validity. It bundles 4GB of daily data along with unlimited 5G data for the users. However, with Airtel, the unlimited 5G is not truly unlimited. Users get 300GB for 30 days. With the plan, users also get Google One subscription till the pack validity, along with access to Apple Music, SonyLIV and 18 more OTT (over-the-top) benefits along with Adobe Express Premium for 12 months.