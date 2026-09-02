Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator has two prepaid plans for the users which are priced very close. They cost Rs 445 and Rs 450, respectively. So which one should you go for and why are these two plans priced so close together. Well, there is a very big reason for this. Jio offers several plans which are priced close. The Rs 450 plan comes with 36 days validity here, meanwhile the Rs 445 plan comes with 28 days validity. So in hindsight, the Rs 450 plan looks like a better deal. However, once you get to know the details, you will understand that these two plans are completely different. Let us take a look.

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Reliance Jio Rs 445 vs Rs 450 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs 445 Plan – Reliance Jio offers the Rs 445 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB off daily data. It offers users 56GB of data in total, and there are plenty of OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with the plan including SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanccha Lannka, ETV Win, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, JioTV, and JioAICloud. There are add-on benefits such as JioHotstar and JioAICloud. With the JioAICloud, there is 50GB of free cloud storage. Then there is 18 months of Google AI Pro plan bundled, which is worth Rs 35,100. Of course, the plan also bundles unlimited 5G for the users.

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Jio Rs 450 Plan – Reliance Jio Rs 450 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 36 days. Users get a total of 72GB of data. Then there is JioHotstar and JioAICloud bundled with this plan too. Of course, even this plan offers true unlimited 5G data along with the Google AI Pro subscription for 18 months. The JioHotstar Mobile benefit is bundled with this prepaid plan, however, users do not get all the other OTT benefits mentioned wiith the Rs 445 plan.