Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio: Who Offers the Better Rs 299 Recharge Plan?

India’s leading telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, both offer a Rs 299 plan. Jio even launched Prime Membership at Rs 300 on August 17, allowing users to continue enjoying what the telco calls “industry-leading tariff plans,” including the Rs 299 plan for all users. In this story, let us check what each of the two leading telcos offers users opting for the Rs 299 plan.
JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions are included, along with a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100. This includes 5,000GB of cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more. To continue enjoying the benefits of the Google Gemini offer, users must remain continuously active on a 1.5GB/day plan priced at Rs 299 or above throughout the offer period.
The plan also includes a JioHotstar Mobile subscription. Users need to recharge with an eligible plan within 48 hours of the current plan’s expiry to continue enjoying the JioHotstar subscription. Users must also log in to JioHotstar using the same Jio number.
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 10.68
Vi Rs 299 Plan
Plan Type: Unlimited Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, daily high-speed data (Unlimited, Hero, or Non-Stop Hero, depending on the circle and offer), along with 100 SMS/day. After the daily high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. After the daily SMS quota is exhausted, charges of Rs 1/Rs 1.5 apply for local/STD SMS, respectively.
Validity: 28 days
Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Vi Movies & TV app access is included, allowing users to watch free OTT content, movies, TV shows, microdramas, live news, and more.
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 10.68
Unlimited Plan Circles (1GB/Day): Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.
Hero Benefit Circles (2GB/Day): Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, North East, and Odisha.
Hero Benefits: The plan offers unlimited night data from 12am to 6am without any pack deduction at no extra cost. It also includes weekend data rollover, allowing users to carry unused data from Monday to Friday into Saturday and Sunday, as well as 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost, which can be claimed through the Vi App.
Personalised Offer Benefits
Vi is also offering unlimited data by upgrading the plan benefits to Non-Stop Hero under its “Today’s Offer,” which is personalised for select users. At the time of writing, we were offered the unlimited data upgrade on our number.
Vi also offers the Hero Rs 249 plan, which provides 1.5GB/day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days, along with Hero Benefits in select circles, including Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha. After the daily data quota is exhausted, the data speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.
Reference 2: Airtel Daily Data Unlimited Plans Now Start at 2GB Per Day for Prepaid Users
Conclusion
While the Rs 299 plan is no longer offered by leading player Airtel, the other two leading players, Jio and Vi, continue to offer Rs 299 plans.
Jio has also introduced a price guarantee for continuing with the Rs 299 plan through its Rs 300 Prime Membership pack. Vi, meanwhile, also offers the Rs 249 plan with daily high-speed data. However, Vi offers select users a free upgrade from its Unlimited Plan or Hero Plan, offering 1GB/day or 2GB/day, to Unlimited Data or Non-Stop Hero plans.
While Jio offers AI and OTT benefits, Vi’s Rs 299 plan does not come with similar benefits. However, as Vi claims to be expanding its 4G network and increasing its 5G network coverage, it has its own advantage with the Non-Stop Hero offering, which provides unlimited data to users who are more concerned about data benefits.
Reference 3: Vodafone Idea Cashback Offers on Prepaid Mobile Recharge in September 2026
Furthermore, as reported earlier, if you recharge via the Vi App using Paytm UPI, BHIM, MobiKwik UPI, or Amazon Pay UPI, you can enjoy assured cashback ranging from Rs 25 to Rs 75. Additionally, with recharges, Vi users can earn 2X rewards, which means 44 Vi Stars on a Rs 299 recharge. These rewards can later be used to pay for recharges.
Ultimately, each leading telco has its own unique offering. If you are able to experience strong 4G and 5G network connectivity, high-speed data, and VoLTE HD voice calling in your location, you can opt for the network that offers the specific benefits you value.
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