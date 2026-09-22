Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio: Who Offers the Better Rs 299 Recharge Plan?

India’s leading telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, both offer a Rs 299 plan. Jio even launched Prime Membership at Rs 300 on August 17, allowing users to continue enjoying what the telco calls “industry-leading tariff plans,” including the Rs 299 plan for all users. In this story, let us check what each of the two leading telcos offers users opting for the Rs 299 plan.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Reference 1: Jio Relaunches Prime Membership With Rs 300 Prime Pass and One-Year Tariff Protection

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs 299 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, 1.5GB/Day Plan, Industry-Leading Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day data (42GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 28 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits:

JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions are included, along with a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100. This includes 5,000GB of cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more. To continue enjoying the benefits of the Google Gemini offer, users must remain continuously active on a 1.5GB/day plan priced at Rs 299 or above throughout the offer period.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The plan also includes a JioHotstar Mobile subscription. Users need to recharge with an eligible plan within 48 hours of the current plan’s expiry to continue enjoying the JioHotstar subscription. Users must also log in to JioHotstar using the same Jio number.