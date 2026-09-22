OnePlus 16 to Feature 1.15mm Ultra Thin Bezels

OnePlus 16, the next flagship phone from OnePlus is launching soon in China. The official images of the OnePlus 16 have now been revealed by the brand. One of the highlights of the phone is the ultra-thin bezels. The details were shared by the OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis. The poster of the device has also revealed the design of the phone in detail. OnePlus has confirmed that the bezels of the device are 1.15mm thin, which are ultra-thin. What is more is that the bezels are symmetrical on all the sides. Further, the colour of the OnePlus 16 has been revealed. The frame is flat and the corners are rounded. At the front, there is a punch-hole cutout which houses the selfie sensor.

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Lie Jie said that the phone also features a larger raidus which help in maintaining the visual appeal of a flat display while improving comfort in the hand. There is also a dedicated shortcut key on the phone, which will be customisable to nine different functions. This is not the first time OnePlus is introducing this switch on a phone.

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OnePlus 16 5G: What More to Know

OnePlus 16 5G is also confirmed to feature a metal camera deco and a metal middle frame, reinforcing its premium direction. OnePlus 16 will also feature three chips, which will boost the gaming experience for the users. OnePlus 16 5G will be the next flagship from OnePlus, but it is likely going to be skipped for the Indian market. OnePlus 16 is also confirmed to feature a 165Hz refresh rate support, and it will run on ColorOS 17 (based on Android 17) of the box.