OnePlus 16 will be the next major phone from OnePlus India. The company has confirmed the launch for China. It has now started dropping official teasers for the product. OnePlus 16 has also received the 3C (China Compulsory Certification) certification. This means that the device is on now track to launch soon. The OnePlus 16 is expected to debut some time in October in China. It will be the successor to the OnePlus 15. However, the phone is not expected to launch in India. OnePlus would likely only launch the OnePlus 16R as its next flagship in the country.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



OnePlus 16 Launch, Display Teased

OnePlus 16 will feature a display that supports 165Hz refresh rate. It will also be the first OnePlus phone which will run on ColorOS 17 out of the box. That is, for reference, Android 17. OnePlus has not revealed the launch date of the OnePlus 16. The device is rumoured to pack a 9000mAh battery. This would be a much larger capacity than the 7300mAh which is larger than the OnePlus 15.

Further, OnePlus 16 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch custom BOE oriental screen 4.0 display. There is going to be a triple camera setup at the rear, and it would likely include a 200MP sensor as the primary camera. Further, we could see a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

OnePlus 16 is expected to come at a higher price tag than the OnePlus 15. OnePlus 16 will be the most powerful phone from OnePlus ever (most likely). It will also be the first phone from OnePlus to run on Android 17 out of the box. OnePlus 16R is expected to be launched at a later date. In the coming days, we expect OnePlus to tease more things about the device for the China market.