OPPO Find X10 Ultra to Launch Next Year with a MediaTek Processor

OPPO Find X10 Ultra will launch next year, and it will be the top of the line product in the Find X10 series. There are multiple phones in the Find X10 series, including the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max. These devices have launched in India as well. However, the Find X10 Ultra will not launch in India, most likely due to the rising dRAM prices. OPPO will not be able to keep the pricing of the Find X10 Ultra feasible for the Indian market. The OPPO Find X10 Ultra, which is said to launch next year, will likely not launch with a Qualcomm chip. Instead, it could feature the MediaTek flagship chip.

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Let us take a look at the Find X10 Ultra details which have surfaced online.

OPPO Find X10 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

OPPO Find X10 Ultra is rumoured to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. The Find X9 Ultra which launched earlier this year came with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The Find X10 which launched in India came with MediaTek Dimensity 9600M SoC while the Find X10 Pro Max is powered by the Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. So it is likely going to be MediaTek chips which will be powering the OPPO flagships in the coming year.

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Rumours which released earlier this year suggested that the Find X10 Ultra would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC. The Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC is is also built on the 2nm process which is the same as Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. The Find X10 Ultra will be launched next year and it will feature a triple-camera setup. We expect that device to feature three 200MP sensors as well. It could also come with the LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments in the tech and telecom space.