Reliance Jio IPO: Are Tariff Hikes Near Now

Reliance Jio recently IPOed, and by now, everyone who sold the stock after some listing gains, might be wondering, what if they held a little longer, it could have been more profits. But when it comes to money, Jio does not think short-term like some of the listing gain investors. It is not in Reliance’s DNA to think short-term, and just think about money. Reliance, and its telecom entity Jio knows how to play the long game. That is what the company effectively did when it came up with the services in 2016 by offering free data and SIM cards, and unlimited voice calling.

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But since the company is listed in the stock exchanges now, and there are thousands of shareholders, the need to focus on short-term performance improvement grows. Jio has been noticing an increase in profit margins and overall profits quarter after quarter. This will likely remain unchanged, until and unless the company goes on to invest a large amount of money in spectrum.

The telco’s debt is about to go down. But as the focus shifts on the profitability and improvement, as most publicly listed companies do, the tariffs will have to go up.

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Akash Ambani on Tariff Hikes

While tariff hikes are very important for the telcos to boost revenues in India, Jio remains committed to be the most affordable player in the market. “Jio has always stood for being the most affordable player in the market and giving the highest quality of services value for money, and we’ll always stand for that,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL).