iQOO 16 India Launch in the Books, Tipped for December

iQOO 16 will be the next flagship phone which will make its way to India from the sub-brand of Vivo. What is interesting here is that iQOO was likely going to skip this launch. But maybe, afterall, it will make it to India. Given that the brands have raised the price of their phones across segments, it will be interesting to see which price category iQOO 16 will come at, if it does. iQOO has not officially confirmed the development. iQOO 16 was already showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 by the brand, likely to garner the interest it was generating from the audience. Now, as per a development posted online by a credible tipster, the phone could make it to the Indian market by December 2026. That would also mean one more thing, that OnePlus might also just launch the OnePlus 16 5G in India, which is anyway rumoured to launch now.

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iQOO 16: When is it Tipped to Launch in India

Abhishek Yadav, a credible tipster on social media platform X has hinted that iQOO 16 will be make it to India between December 15 to December 17, 2026. This will be just around the Christmas, another festive time for the country. This phone was earlier said to not arrive in India because it would have been unfeasible for iQOO to price it well for the Indians.

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Given the situation in the market, none of the brands are likely able to do that anyway. Thus, iQOO might just be trying out selling the phone in India, since the flagships are always necessary to keep a premium position in the market. iQOO 16 is a phone that is not just focused on gaming and performance, like the earlier generation flagships from the company were. Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India told Gadgets 360 earlier this year that the brand is focusing on bringing overall value to the consumers. This means that the iQOO 16 will also be slightly camera focused.