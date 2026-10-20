Reliance Jio Combines 5G and Wi-Fi 6 in One Device to Improve Indoor Connectivity
Jio’s integrated indoor small cell combines 5G and Wi-Fi 6 in one compact device. The solution targets enterprise and public indoor spaces, with Jio highlighting improved capacity, simpler deployment and lower infrastructure costs.
Jio’s integrated 5G indoor small cell combines cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity into a single compact unit. Combining 5G NR and Wi-Fi 6 radios, the solution is designed to serve both types of users simultaneously while improving indoor coverage and capacity.
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Key Highlights
Combines 5G NR and Wi-Fi 6 in a single compact unit.
Serves cellular and Wi-Fi users simultaneously.
Optimised RF and antenna design aims to improve coverage efficiency.
Supports dense indoor usage and multiple concurrent sessions.
Jio highlights simpler installation, centralised management and lower infrastructure costs.
According to Jio’s product information, the device is intended for enterprise and public indoor environments that require both cellular and Wi-Fi access. These include hospitals, convention centers, factories, offices and campuses. The company positions the product as a way to simplify indoor network infrastructure while ensuring a consistent broadband experience across devices.
The key feature is the integration of two wireless technologies into one unit. Jio says this removes the need to deploy separate indoor small cells and Wi-Fi access points, simplifying network architecture while enhancing overall indoor capacity.
For organizations requiring both forms of connectivity, the integrated approach combines cellular and Wi-Fi access into a single deployment. Businesses can use a combined solution that supports both mobile and Wi-Fi equipment, reducing the need for separate infrastructure for each technology.
Jio describes the product as a high-performance indoor combo solution for small and medium-sized buildings.
Jio says the device uses an optimized radio-frequency and antenna design to improve indoor coverage from each deployed unit. According to the company, this helps reduce the number of nodes required for complete coverage while supporting uniform signal distribution across enterprise and public spaces.
Capacity is another focus. Jio describes the product as delivering a near-gigabit user experience through its combined 5G NR and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. It is also designed to accommodate high user density and multiple concurrent sessions.
The company identifies data-intensive applications in enterprise and public indoor environments as suitable use cases.
The near-gigabit description is Jio’s performance claim and should not be interpreted as a guaranteed speed for every connected device.
Simpler Deployment and Centralized Management
The integrated design also aims to reduce installation complexity. Jio says deploying a single unit reduces cabling, power points, and installation effort compared with using separate equipment for the two access technologies.
Both 5G and Wi-Fi can be managed centrally, which the company says improves operational efficiency. Jio also highlights faster rollout and easier scaling of indoor networks as benefits of this unified approach.
These features extend the product’s proposition beyond wireless performance to the work involved in installing, managing, and expanding an indoor network.
Jio positions the solution as a cost-effective alternative to traditional distributed antenna systems, or DAS, and standalone Wi-Fi access points.
It says the integrated architecture reduces hardware, cabling and installation costs, helping lower the total cost of ownership for indoor coverage projects.
The company also links reliability to fewer semiconductor components.
According to Jio, fewer components minimize potential failure points, improve field reliability and reduce maintenance requirements over long-term operation.
Jio positions the integrated small cell as an option for organizations seeking both cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, with simpler deployment, centralized management and reduced infrastructure requirements.
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FAQs
What is Jio’s integrated 5G indoor small cell?
It is a compact device that combines 5G NR and Wi-Fi 6 radios to provide cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity indoors.
Can it serve 5G and Wi-Fi users simultaneously?
Yes. According to Jio, the device supports cellular and Wi-Fi users simultaneously through its dual-radio design.
Where can Jio’s integrated indoor small cell be used?
Jio identifies offices, hospitals, factories, convention centres and campuses as suitable deployment locations.
What performance does Jio claim for the device?
Jio describes a near-gigabit user experience, with support for high user density and multiple concurrent sessions. This is not a guaranteed speed for every device.
How can the integrated design simplify deployment?
Jio says it reduces separate equipment, cabling, power points and installation effort while enabling centralised management of 5G and Wi-Fi.