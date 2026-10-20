Reliance Jio Combines 5G and Wi-Fi 6 in One Device to Improve Indoor Connectivity

Jio’s integrated 5G indoor small cell combines cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity into a single compact unit. Combining 5G NR and Wi-Fi 6 radios, the solution is designed to serve both types of users simultaneously while improving indoor coverage and capacity.

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Key Highlights Combines 5G NR and Wi-Fi 6 in a single compact unit.

Serves cellular and Wi-Fi users simultaneously.

Optimised RF and antenna design aims to improve coverage efficiency.

Supports dense indoor usage and multiple concurrent sessions.

Jio highlights simpler installation, centralised management and lower infrastructure costs.

According to Jio’s product information, the device is intended for enterprise and public indoor environments that require both cellular and Wi-Fi access. These include hospitals, convention centers, factories, offices and campuses. The company positions the product as a way to simplify indoor network infrastructure while ensuring a consistent broadband experience across devices.

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5G and Wi-Fi 6 Through One Device

The key feature is the integration of two wireless technologies into one unit. Jio says this removes the need to deploy separate indoor small cells and Wi-Fi access points, simplifying network architecture while enhancing overall indoor capacity.

For organizations requiring both forms of connectivity, the integrated approach combines cellular and Wi-Fi access into a single deployment. Businesses can use a combined solution that supports both mobile and Wi-Fi equipment, reducing the need for separate infrastructure for each technology.

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Jio describes the product as a high-performance indoor combo solution for small and medium-sized buildings.