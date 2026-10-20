Jio IPO Attracts Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore Anchor Demand, Draws Major Global Investors

Jio Platforms’ initial public offering has attracted aggregate institutional demand exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh crore for its approximately Rs 8,110 crore anchor book, according to banking sources. Demand from Indian and global investors was more than 30 times the size of the anchor allocation, bringing together major international asset managers, sovereign institutions, pension funds and domestic mutual funds.
Banking sources, following the collation of demand from domestic and overseas institutions, described it as the first time an Indian IPO had crossed the Rs 2.5 lakh crore mark in aggregate institutional demand for its anchor book. The demand figure reflects investor interest, while the actual allocation finalized by the company amounts to approximately Rs 8,110 crore.
The allocation document lists 212 investor entries, including separate funds and schemes.
The breadth of participation extends across global investment portfolios and Indian financial institutions, with several fund houses participating through multiple schemes.
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LIC, BlackRock and Fidelity Among Participants
Life Insurance Corporation of India received 44,68,128 shares worth approximately Rs 500 crore, accounting for 6.17% of the anchor investor portion. New World Fund Inc received shares worth approximately Rs 486.27 crore, representing 6% of the allocation.
The investor list also includes several BlackRock funds, including its Global Emerging Markets Fund, India Fund and Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund.
Multiple Fidelity funds and Capital Group investment vehicles feature in the book, alongside other international asset managers.
Fidelity Contrafund is among the participating funds. Its presence adds to a global investor mix that includes portfolios focused on India, emerging markets and international equities.
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Sovereign and Pension Investors Join Anchor Book
The Government of Singapore received an allocation worth approximately Rs 340.93 crore, representing 4.20% of the anchor portion. The Monetary Authority of Singapore received a separate allocation worth approximately Rs 84.07 crore.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority participated through its Monsoon and Stable vehicles, receiving allocations worth approximately Rs 150 crore and Rs 90 crore, respectively.
Government Pension Fund Global also received shares worth approximately Rs 50 crore.
The presence of sovereign and pension investors broadens the institutional composition of the anchor book beyond conventional mutual fund participation.
Indian pension schemes associated with SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and UTI are also included in the allocation.
Domestic Mutual Funds Receive Rs 2,785 Crore
Domestic mutual funds were allocated 2,48,87,928 shares, valued at approximately Rs 2,784.96 crore, accounting for 34.34% of the total anchor allocation. According to the filing, 25 domestic mutual funds participated through 95 schemes.
Participants include schemes from HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton, Mirae Asset, WhiteOak Capital and Axis Mutual Fund, among others.
SBI Focused Fund received an allocation worth approximately Rs 315 crore. HDFC Flexi Cap Fund and HDFC Large Cap Fund received allocations worth approximately Rs 132.43 crore and Rs 126.33 crore, respectively.
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Insurance and Pension Allocations Add Further Depth
The filing separately details 22 life insurance and pension fund entries that collectively received 97,40,424 shares, valued at approximately Rs 1,089.95 crore. These accounted for 13.44% of the anchor investor portion.
Alongside LIC, participants include SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance and several pension schemes. Combined with the domestic mutual fund allocations and overseas participation, these investments give Jio Platforms’ anchor book a broad institutional base ahead of its public offering.
The reported demand and confirmed allocations together underline the scale of institutional interest, with participation spanning multiple investor categories, geographies and investment mandates.
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FAQs
How much anchor demand did the Jio IPO attract?
According to banking sources, aggregate institutional demand exceeded Rs 2.5 lakh crore, more than 30 times the approximately Rs 8,110 crore anchor book.
What was the Jio IPO anchor allocation price?
Jio Platforms allocated shares to anchor investors at Rs 1,119 per share, including a premium of Rs 1,109 over the Rs 10 face value.
Which major investors participated in the Jio anchor book?
Participants include LIC, BlackRock funds, Fidelity funds, Capital Group investment vehicles, the Government of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority vehicles.
How much was allocated to LIC?
LIC received 44,68,128 shares worth approximately Rs 500 crore, representing 6.17% of the anchor investor portion.
How many domestic mutual funds participated?
Twenty-five domestic mutual funds participated through 95 schemes, receiving approximately Rs 2,784.96 crore, or 34.34% of the anchor allocation.