Jio IPO Attracts Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore Anchor Demand, Draws Major Global Investors

Jio Platforms’ initial public offering has attracted aggregate institutional demand exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh crore for its approximately Rs 8,110 crore anchor book, according to banking sources. Demand from Indian and global investors was more than 30 times the size of the anchor allocation, bringing together major international asset managers, sovereign institutions, pension funds and domestic mutual funds.

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Key Highlights Banking sources put institutional anchor demand at over Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Demand exceeded 30 times the approximately Rs 8,110 crore anchor book.

Jio allocated anchor shares at Rs 1,119 each.

LIC received nearly Rs 500 crore in shares.

Twenty-five domestic mutual funds participated through 95 schemes.

Banking sources, following the collation of demand from domestic and overseas institutions, described it as the first time an Indian IPO had crossed the Rs 2.5 lakh crore mark in aggregate institutional demand for its anchor book. The demand figure reflects investor interest, while the actual allocation finalized by the company amounts to approximately Rs 8,110 crore.

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Jio Allocates Anchor Shares at Rs 1,119 Each

According to Jio Platforms’ stock exchange communication dated October 19, 2026, the IPO Committee approved the allocation of 7,24,74,066 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 1,119 per share. This includes a securities premium of Rs 1,109 over the face value of Rs 10.

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The allocation document lists 212 investor entries, including separate funds and schemes.