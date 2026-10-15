Reliance Jio IPO Complete Details: Date, Price Band and More

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, will soon be going live with its IPO (Initial Public Offering). The details around the IPO have been confirmed by Reliance Industries Limited, the holding company of the telecom operator. Reliance Jio Infocomm’s parent company is Jio Platforms Limited (JPL). JPL will be listed on the stock exchanges, and will be separated as an entity from Reliance Industries. The IPO will be India’s largest in terms of scale and the money raised. Now we have plenty of details around the IPO, which you can check out below.

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Reliance Jio IPO Price Band and Date

Reliance Jio IPO price band has been set at Rs 1065 – Rs 1119 per share. The telco is raising a total of Rs 30,213 crore if the shares are listed at the top range. There are a total of 27 crore shares which will be issued by the company with a face value of Rs 10 each. The data of Reliance Jio IPO has been set at October 21 to October 23. The anchor investor bidding is on Monday, October 19, 2026, as per the regulatory filings by Reliance.

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For the eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion, there will be a discount of up to Rs 54 per share. The investors must bid for at least 12 shares of the company, and therefore in multiples of 12. At the highest price band, a lot of 12 shares will cost Rs 13,428.