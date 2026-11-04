Reliance Jio Launches Rs 15 Unlimited 5G Data Pack for 24 Hours

Reliance Jio has launched a Rs 15 recharge for subscribers who need a lot of mobile data for a day. The company calls it the Truly Unlimited 5G Data Pack and says it can be activated instantly. The recharge gives users 24 hours of unlimited high-speed data on Jio’s True 5G network.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio has announced all-new Rs 15 recharges for subscribers.

The new Rs 15 plan targets customers who need mobile data for a day.

Jio is offering a Truly Unlimited 5G Data Pack for 24 hours with unlimited high-speed connectivity at this price.

Also Read: Jio is Offering 1000GB for Rs 555 Only

Jio Rs 15 Unlimited 5G Data Pack Benefits

The pack can come in handy when you need to download a large game or software update over mobile data.

You could also use it to save movies and shows for offline viewing or back up your phone to the cloud. Jio lists 4K video streaming, live sports, and online multiplayer gaming as other uses for the pack.

You can also share the 5G data through your phone’s Wi-Fi hotspot. If you need to join a video call from your laptop while away from Wi-Fi, you can connect it to your phone and use the pack’s data.

You can also use the same connection to upload work folders or back up high-resolution videos.

Also Read: Jio Sees Reduction in Monthly Susbcriber Churn YoY

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How to Buy the Jio Rs 15 Data Pack