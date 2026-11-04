Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Rollout Schedule Confirmed: Devices and Timeline

Xiaomi is soon going to start rolling out HyperOS 4 for the users who own both tablets and phones. The latest HyperOS 4 was announced by Xiaomi in August earlier this year. In China, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were the first phones to feature this software. This is Android 17 from Xiaomi, and it will soon rollout to plenty of devices. This new version of operating system (OS) features an improved AI assistant. The HyperOS 4 update sports a new UI design, which is inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass design.

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Xiaomi HyperOS 4: Android 17 Rollout Schedule

According to Xiaomi, the HyperOS 4 rollout will take place in three phases: early November 2026, mid-November 2026, and December 2026.

Starting from Early November 2026

Phones

– Xiaomi 17 Ultra

– Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi

– Xiaomi 17

– Xiaomi 17T Pro

– Xiaomi 17T

– Xiaomi 15 Ultra

– Xiaomi 15

– POCO F8 Ultra

– POCO F8 Pro

– POCO X8 Pro Max

– POCO X8 Pro

– POCO X8 Pro Iron Man Edition

– POCO X8

– POCO M8 Pro

– POCO M8

– POCO C95 Pro

– POCO C85

– REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G

– REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G

– REDMI Note 17 5G

– REDMI Note 17

– REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G

– REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G

– REDMI Note 15 Pro

– REDMI Note 15 5G

– REDMI Note 15

– REDMI 17 5G

– REDMI 17

– REDMI 17C 5G

– REDMI 15C 5G

– REDMI 15C