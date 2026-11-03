India’s smartphone market is seeing growing interest in refurbished devices because new phones remain expensive amid the ongoing memory shortage due to the AI boom. For buyers who want premium features without paying flagship prices, pre‑owned and refurbished iPhones offer an alternative: the same premium flagship experience for less.

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Key Highlights India's refurbished smartphone volumes grew 13% year-on-year in H1 2026, according to Counterpoint Research.

iPhone 13, 14 and 15 models are driving demand at ControlZ.

Cashify reported more than doubling sales of refurbished smartphones priced above ₹50,000.

Is buying a refurbished iPhone a smart way to save money, or could a cheaper deal turn into an expensive mistake?

Refurbished Apple iPhones Gain Popularity As Prices Rise

Why pay flagship prices when you can own an iPhone for thousands? That’s where India’s refurbished phone market is growing, with reports suggesting older refurbished iPhones lead the chart.

India’s smartphone market is seeing a major shift in buyers’ decisions. Smartphone prices are rising, and more people are looking beyond traditional ways to upgrade without hurting their pockets.

Reports suggest India’s smartphone market is shifting as more people consider refurbished phones, with older iPhone models gaining popularity again.

iPhone popularity in the refurbished market has grown because it offers top-of-the-line camera and software specs. In the refurbished industry, you don’t have to pay the flagship premium usually charged for a new iPhone.

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This trend isn’t a feeling. Market research and retailer data show that refurbished smartphones are becoming more common in India. At the same time, the new smartphone market is struggling with affordability.