Wobble is preparing to expand its smartphone lineup in India. The company has officially shown off its Speed 5G smartphone. This will be the brand’s smartphone in the country.

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Key Highlights Wobble Speed 5G will be the brand’s second smartphone in India.

The phone features a circular dual rear camera module and a red finish.

It is targeting the competitive Rs20,000 smartphone segment.

The teaser shows a red look and a new circular camera setup. The phone is expected to be for people who want a phone under Rs 20,000.

Wobble Speed 5G Teased for India Launch

Wobble has officially hinted at its Speed 5G smartphone, suggesting it’s returning to India’s busy mid-range phone market. The new phone will be the comodel’s next model after the WoG, introduced in November 2025. Focusing on hardware, Wobble is placing the Speed 5G in the tough-to-win sub-Rs20,000 price range.

Speed 5G Design Revealed

The first hint shows a red phone with a flat back and a big circular camera setup. This differs from the Wobble One 5 G’s square camera module.

The circular section appears to have two rear cameras and an LED light. The power button and volume buttons are on the side of the phone.

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The hint shared by Wobble also shows the phone’s special back design, which suggests the company wants to offer a more high-end look in the low-cost 5G group.

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The company has not shown the full design, including the front screen and the edges.