Wobble Speed 5G Teased for India Launch

Wobble is preparing to expand its smartphone lineup in India. The company has officially shown off its Speed 5G smartphone. This will be the brand’s smartphone in the country.
The teaser shows a red look and a new circular camera setup. The phone is expected to be for people who want a phone under Rs 20,000.
Wobble has officially hinted at its Speed 5G smartphone, suggesting it’s returning to India’s busy mid-range phone market. The new phone will be the comodel’s next model after the WoG, introduced in November 2025. Focusing on hardware, Wobble is placing the Speed 5G in the tough-to-win sub-Rs20,000 price range.
The first hint shows a red phone with a flat back and a big circular camera setup. This differs from the Wobble One 5 G’s square camera module.
The circular section appears to have two rear cameras and an LED light. The power button and volume buttons are on the side of the phone.
The hint shared by Wobble also shows the phone’s special back design, which suggests the company wants to offer a more high-end look in the low-cost 5G group.
The company has not shown the full design, including the front screen and the edges.
Speed 5G Expected Price and Launch
Wobble says the Speed 5G will soon launch in India and be priced in the Rs20,000 range. Other reports say the phone might cost less than Rs20,000. The exact retail price is not known yet.
The phone is expected to arrive in November 2026. The official launch date and sale date are not confirmed.
This position will put the phone against well-known phones from companies like Redmi, Realme, Motorola, iQOO and Samsung. The market already has options with fast screens, strong processors, and large batteries.
Wobble will need a mix of hardware, software, and price to get people to buy.
What We Know About Its Specifications
So far, Wobble hasn’t shared the Speed 5G’s processor, RAM, storage, screen, or battery.
The company said it built the phone with a focus on photos, screen tech, processing, and battery life. Its boss, Anand Dubey, also said the company wants specs and a special look at an affordable price.
These comments point to the product’s direction. They aren’t proof of the exact hardware.
For example, the Wobble One 5G started at Rs 22,000. It had a 6.67-inch HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and three back cameras.
The Speed 5G needs its own identity, not just a copy of the first phone’s specs.
Can Wobble Make a Difference in India’s 5G Market?
The sub-Rs20,000 phone category is India’s largest segment. People want phones with strong processors, good cameras, long battery life, and long-term support.
Wobble’s task is to meet these needs without making the final price too high.
The new circular camera design gives the Speed 5G a distinctive look, but its success will depend on the hardware and software.
Also Read: Oppo Reno 17 Series India Launch Tipped
Importantly, the company needs to share its specs and availability before launch.
For now, the Wobble Speed 5G is a phone worth watching. Its final price and specs will determine whether it can challenge phone companies in India’s affordable 5G market.
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FAQs
Is Wobble Speed 5G launching in India?
Yes. Wobble has officially confirmed that the Speed 5G will launch in India soon.
What is the expected price of Wobble Speed 5G?
The smartphone is expected to be positioned below Rs20,000, but its exact price has not been announced.
What is the design of Wobble Speed 5G?
The teaser reveals a flat rear panel, a red colour option and a circular dual rear camera module.
What processor will Wobble Speed 5G use?
The processor has not yet been officially revealed.
When will Wobble Speed 5G go on sale?
The company has not announced the exact launch or sale date. It is expected to arrive in November 2026.