Apple MacBook Pro PROLED: India Repair Cost Revealed

Apple officially launched the MacBook Pro PROLED XDR Display today, and we finally get a new MacBook Pro with a front touchscreen and a Dynamic Island, just like the iPhone 18 Pro models. This makes the new MacBook Pro with the PROLED XDR Display one of Apple’s most expensive yet premium MacBooks, starting in India at a whopping Rs 349900 for the 14-inch display variant, while the 16-inch display variant starts at Rs 409900.

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Key Highlights Apple revealed the complete repair cost sheet for the new MacBook Pro with the PROLED XDR Display in India.

Apple has not revealed the exact pricing for users without AppleCare+ subscriptions.

Screen damage replacement can be done for just Rs 8900 on the MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR Touchscreen display.

Has Apple shared the repair cost list for the MacBook Pro with the PROLED display online, with and without a 3-year AppleCare+, priced at Rs 49,900 for 3 years? Let’s look at the complete repair pricing for the Apple MacBook Pro with the PROLED XDR Display.

Also Read: Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display: India Price List

Apple MacBook Pro PROLED Display Repair Cost Revealed in India

Apple has revealed the repair cost for the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display in India, including the complete repair cost list.

Owners without AppleCare+ can get battery service for Rs 25,900, while AppleCare+ owners (Rs 49,900 for 3 years) can get repairs at a lower price.

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With the AppleCare+ subscription, the Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display’s battery service can be done completely free of cost, while for screen damage you can get it replaced for Rs 8900; external panel damage can be repair/replaced for Rs 8900, while other accidental damage can be repaired for Rs 25900.