Apple MacBook Pro PROLED: India Repair Cost Revealed

Highlights
- Apple MacBook Pro PROLED XDR Display repair costs in India start at Rs 25,900 for users without an AppleCare+ subscription.
- Buyers upgrading to the new MacBook Pro for 2026 can consider AppleCare+, but it costs a steep Rs 49,900 for 3 years.
- India repair costs for Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display start as low as Rs 8,900 for major damage like screen replacement and external enclosure damage. Battery service is free, making it a great deal for premium Apple customers.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Apple officially launched the MacBook Pro PROLED XDR Display today, and we finally get a new MacBook Pro with a front touchscreen and a Dynamic Island, just like the iPhone 18 Pro models. This makes the new MacBook Pro with the PROLED XDR Display one of Apple’s most expensive yet premium MacBooks, starting in India at a whopping Rs 349900 for the 14-inch display variant, while the 16-inch display variant starts at Rs 409900.
Key Highlights
- Apple revealed the complete repair cost sheet for the new MacBook Pro with the PROLED XDR Display in India.
- Apple has not revealed the exact pricing for users without AppleCare+ subscriptions.
- Screen damage replacement can be done for just Rs 8900 on the MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR Touchscreen display.
Has Apple shared the repair cost list for the MacBook Pro with the PROLED display online, with and without a 3-year AppleCare+, priced at Rs 49,900 for 3 years? Let’s look at the complete repair pricing for the Apple MacBook Pro with the PROLED XDR Display.
Also Read: Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display: India Price List
Apple MacBook Pro PROLED Display Repair Cost Revealed in India
Apple has revealed the repair cost for the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display in India, including the complete repair cost list.
Owners without AppleCare+ can get battery service for Rs 25,900, while AppleCare+ owners (Rs 49,900 for 3 years) can get repairs at a lower price.
With the AppleCare+ subscription, the Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display’s battery service can be done completely free of cost, while for screen damage you can get it replaced for Rs 8900; external panel damage can be repair/replaced for Rs 8900, while other accidental damage can be repaired for Rs 25900.