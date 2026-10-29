Samsung Galaxy A08 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Samsung India has launched a new budget phone namely Galaxy A08. It sounds budget, but it really is not. The RAM getting expensive for phone makers has led to this device being over-priced. To compensate on the value, Samsung has added a large battery in the phone, in addition to announcing a super long software support. With a long software support, at least a user can continue using the device well into 2030s. Budget phones rarely get long software cycles, but this one has. Let’s look at the details below.

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Samsung Galaxy A08 Price in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A08 in India at a price of Rs 18,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. The device will be available in three colour options – Dark Blue, Silver, and Green. You will be able to buy it through the official website of Samsung, and exclusive stores both online and offline.

Samsung Galaxy A08 Specifications in India

For a price of Rs 18,499, Samsung Galaxy A08 is getting 6 years of Android OS updates and six years of security rollouts. This is a signficant amount of time, something that flagship devices get the support for.

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In core specifications, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99+, which is not a prominent chip, but it will run the basic tasks. A 6000mAh battery inside will ensure almost a day worth of basic usage, and 25W fast-charging bundled will ensure a quick charge. The RAM is less, but it is LPDDR5. The internal storage is 64GB, and it can be expanded up to 2TB with the help of a microSD card.