Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed

Samsung has confirmed the launch date for the Galaxy F70 5G in the country. The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will join two devices in the existing series including the Galaxy F70e 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G. The Galaxy F70 5G will be the base device in this series. Now, the company has confirmed the launch date of the phone in India. There is a triple camera setup at the rear of the device. The design has been revealed by the brand and one colour variant has been confirmed. The one thing that’s clearly visible is a tear drop notch on the screen. Let us take a look at the confirmed details.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Design, and Confirmed Details

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G microsite is now live in India. The microsite has confirmed that the launch of Galaxy F70 5G in India will be on October 18, 2026. The device is confirmed to go in sale in India in two colours including Vivid Violet and Bold Black. The device will go on sale via Flipkart in the country.

There is a triple-camera system at the rear with a 50MP primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 13MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The Galaxy F70 5G will sport a flat sAMOLED display with FHD+ resolution support, and feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The phone will pack a 5000mAh battery with 25W wired-fast charging. Then there will be support for AI (artificial intelligence) features such as Circle to Search and more. Samsung’s Galaxy F70 5G will come with Knox Security as well. The device has a flat panel and USB Type-C port at the bottom. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments.