Expanded 5G Coverage to 400 Indian Cities and Towns Across 17 Key Circles: Vi

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), said it had expanded its 5G coverage to 400 cities and towns across the 17 key circles where the company holds 5G spectrum. Alongside its 5G rollout, the company said it had added new 4G sites and upgraded its core and transmission networks. Vi added over 22,500 new unique broadband towers over the last twelve months, taking its total unique broadband tower count to nearly 214,000, according to its Q2FY27 report.
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Vi Expands 5G Network to 400 Cities and Towns
In its Q2FY27 quarterly report, released on November 12, 2026, Abhijit Kishore, CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited, said:
“We have expanded our 5G coverage to 400 Indian cities and towns across the 17 key circles where we hold 5G spectrum.
Alongside 5G rollout, we continue to invest in expanding our high-speed broadband network by adding new 4G sites and upgrading our core and transmission network. We added over 22,500 new unique broadband towers over the last twelve months, and our total unique broadband towers count now stands at nearly 214,000. During the second quarter alone, we added nearly 9,000 towers, which is the highest quarterly addition in the last nine quarters.
Our 4G population coverage increased to almost 88% as of September 2026. We have extended our 4G coverage to an additional 45 million people since Q2FY26. The momentum of our network rollout reinforces our focus on delivering superior customer experience through enhanced indoor coverage, while also adding more sites to expand our capacity. With our planned investments, the 4G population coverage in the 17 key circles is expected to increase to over 95%.”
Vodafone Idea Mobility and Broadband Services
The company said it covers 91.3 percent of India’s population, with its voice services available in over 487,000 Census towns and villages. Its 4G services are available in over 431,000 Census towns and villages, covering 87.8 percent of the population.
These figures are based on Census 2011 data, adjusted for 2020 using Aadhaar card data and proportionately extrapolated across all census data points, as reported by an independent third-party consultant.
Vi’s Customer Base
Vi had 194.4 million subscribers as of September 30, 2026, of whom over 67 percent were 4G/5G subscribers. “As the Company continues to expand its broadband coverage and capacity, this large subscriber base provides a great platform for the Company to upgrade the remaining ~33% of voice-only customers, to subscribers of data services and digital offerings,” the report said.
Vi’s Network Infrastructure
On its Network Infrastructure, Vi said:
“The Company has extensive network assets in the form of 2G, 4G and 5G equipment and country-wide optical fibre cable (OFC). The Company has a presence in over 216,500 unique locations and has over 610,500 broadband sites.
“Its 4G population coverage is 87.8% as of September 30, 2026. The Company has a portfolio of over 355,000 km of OFC including owned and IRU OFC and excluding overlapping routes.
“The site expansion coupled with the deployment of TDD sites, DSR, small cells and Massive MIMO have enabled further capacity enhancement.”
Vi’s Q2FY27 – Key Performance Indicators
According to Vi’s Q2FY27 report, the company’s total subscriber base stood at 194.4 million as of September 30, 2026, including 33.9 million postpaid subscribers. Its 4G/5G subscriber base stood at 131 million, while total data subscribers, including users of 2G, 4G and 5G services, stood at 136.4 million. The company had 216,560 total unique towers, including 213,616 unique broadband towers, and a total of 610,521 broadband sites.
Definitions According to Vi
ARPU (Average Revenue Per User): Calculated by dividing services revenue exclusive of infrastructure, fixed line connectivity and broadband and device revenues) for the relevant period by the average number of subscribers during the relevant period. The result obtained is divided by the number of months in that period to arrive at the ARPU per month figure.
Customer ARPU (Excluding M2M): Calculated by dividing service revenue less M2M revenue for the relevant period by the average number of total subscribers less the average number of M2M subscribers during the relevant period. The result obtained is divided by the number of months in that period to arrive at the customer ARPU per month figure.
4G Subscriber: Any subscriber with data usage of more than 0KB on 4G network or VoLTE usage.
Data Subscriber: Any subscriber with data usage on the network of more than 0KB.
Site: Represents unique combination of technology and spectrum band (frequency). Site count does not include Massive MIMO and small cells.