Expanded 5G Coverage to 400 Indian Cities and Towns Across 17 Key Circles: Vi

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), said it had expanded its 5G coverage to 400 cities and towns across the 17 key circles where the company holds 5G spectrum. Alongside its 5G rollout, the company said it had added new 4G sites and upgraded its core and transmission networks. Vi added over 22,500 new unique broadband towers over the last twelve months, taking its total unique broadband tower count to nearly 214,000, according to its Q2FY27 report.

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Vi Expands 5G Network to 400 Cities and Towns

In its Q2FY27 quarterly report, released on November 12, 2026, Abhijit Kishore, CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited, said:

“We have expanded our 5G coverage to 400 Indian cities and towns across the 17 key circles where we hold 5G spectrum.

Alongside 5G rollout, we continue to invest in expanding our high-speed broadband network by adding new 4G sites and upgrading our core and transmission network. We added over 22,500 new unique broadband towers over the last twelve months, and our total unique broadband towers count now stands at nearly 214,000. During the second quarter alone, we added nearly 9,000 towers, which is the highest quarterly addition in the last nine quarters.

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Our 4G population coverage increased to almost 88% as of September 2026. We have extended our 4G coverage to an additional 45 million people since Q2FY26. The momentum of our network rollout reinforces our focus on delivering superior customer experience through enhanced indoor coverage, while also adding more sites to expand our capacity. With our planned investments, the 4G population coverage in the 17 key circles is expected to increase to over 95%.”