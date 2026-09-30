India’s growing data centre market is creating different demands for infrastructure providers. Hyperscalers want speed, scale and AI-ready capacity. Enterprises need to modernise existing systems without disrupting operations. Public-sector customers place greater weight on sovereignty, compliance and long-term reliability.

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Key Highlights AI workloads are increasing demand for reliable, high-capacity links between data centres, cloud platforms and enterprises.

Invenia is expanding its role from building infrastructure to operating and maintaining it.

Hyperscalers, enterprises and public-sector customers have different data centre requirements.

Delivery performance and service availability will be measures of the company’s progress.

Invenia-STL Networks is positioning itself to serve these requirements through a combination of connectivity, data centre services, system integration and managed operations. In an email interview with TelecomTalk, Chandrasekhara Rao Battula, Whole Time Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer, said the company adapts that combination to each customer’s operating needs.

He described the common objective as “single-accountability execution” that reduces coordination gaps when several partners are involved in a project.

AI Is Changing Connectivity Requirements

As AI workloads grow, Battula said, networks must carry much larger volumes of data with low latency, high availability and predictable performance. The links between data centres, cloud environments and enterprise networks are becoming as critical as the facilities that house computing infrastructure.

Invenia sees the greatest pressure around high-capacity data centre interconnects, enterprise network modernisation and fibre deployment in locations where infrastructure has not kept pace with demand.

“In many cases, the constraint is not only bandwidth – it is the reliability, route diversity and operational visibility needed to support always-on workloads,” Battula said.