Reliance Jio 6G Transition Will Be a Software Upgrade, Says Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio plans to approach its transition to 6G through a software upgrade rather than a new infrastructure buildout, Akash Ambani said at Jio’s IPO media meet. Discussing the company’s future-ready infrastructure, Ambani placed 6G within Jio’s broader strategy of developing its own technology and using it to deliver digital services to Indian customers.

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Key Highlights Akash Ambani said Jio plans to transition to 6G through a software upgrade.

He cited more than 3.6 lakh towers and over one million route kilometres of fibre.

Jio’s 5G subscriber base has crossed 250 million, he said.

Ambani cited over 12,000 Jio engineers and more than 7,220 patent filings while discussing its technology capabilities.

“6G is on our horizon. What this really means is that we will do 6G as a software upgrade rather than a new infrastructure build-out,” Ambani said.

He said this while outlining the infrastructure supporting Jio’s business. According to Ambani, the company has over 3,60,000 towers across India and more than one million route kilometres of fibre. He reiterated that Jio’s first mission is to democratise technology for the benefit of Indians.

Also Read: Akash Ambani Explains Why Customer Value Is Central to Jio’s Growth

Homegrown Technology Supports Jio’s Network Strategy

Ambani described Jio’s proprietary end-to-end technology stack as a foundation for its growth. He said its capabilities span mobile networks, an integrated home platform, devices, operating systems, and digital applications.

He emphasized that Jio has developed, deployed, and operated this technology, presenting that experience as a strength.

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According to Ambani, building its own technology helps the company serve customers better and introduce services across its platform.