Reliance Jio 6G Transition Will Be a Software Upgrade, Says Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio plans to approach its transition to 6G through a software upgrade rather than a new infrastructure buildout, Akash Ambani said at Jio’s IPO media meet. Discussing the company’s future-ready infrastructure, Ambani placed 6G within Jio’s broader strategy of developing its own technology and using it to deliver digital services to Indian customers.
He said this while outlining the infrastructure supporting Jio’s business. According to Ambani, the company has over 3,60,000 towers across India and more than one million route kilometres of fibre. He reiterated that Jio’s first mission is to democratise technology for the benefit of Indians.
Ambani described Jio’s proprietary end-to-end technology stack as a foundation for its growth. He said its capabilities span mobile networks, an integrated home platform, devices, operating systems, and digital applications.
He emphasized that Jio has developed, deployed, and operated this technology, presenting that experience as a strength.
According to Ambani, building its own technology helps the company serve customers better and introduce services across its platform.
Discussing Jio’s engineering capabilities, he cited a team of over 12,000 engineers and more than 7,220 patent filings. He connected these efforts with the company’s ability to develop technology in India and deploy it at scale.
Ambani also said Jio’s proprietary technology creates opportunities across the value chain, with the potential for India to become a technology exporter.
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Jio Highlights Its 5G Scale
Looking back at Reliance Jio’s network expansion, Ambani said the company’s 5G subscriber base had crossed 250 million.
He described it as the largest 5G base outside China and said Jio had achieved the fastest migration from 4G to 5G anywhere in the world.
He said Reliance Jio completed its 5G rollout in 19 months. Describing the pace of deployment, Ambani said the company put up a tower every minute during a 12-hour workday over that period.
Ambani presented the infrastructure footprint, together with Jio’s spectrum holdings, as a foundation for future growth. He said the network’s scale makes the business difficult to replicate.
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Technology to Enable Further Growth
Ambani identified four areas of opportunity for Jio: mobility, connected homes, enterprise services, and monetizing its core technology. He said its end-to-end capabilities support the company’s participation across these areas.
He also outlined an international strategy built around partnering with telecom operators using technology Jio has already developed and operated in India. He explained that the preferred approach is to work as a managed-service partner.
Throughout the presentation, Ambani linked technology development with customer needs.
He said Jio’s growth would be driven by products and services, with its technology stack enabling them.
His remarks placed the planned software-led approach to 6G within that wider infrastructure and technology strategy.
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Technology to Enable Further Growth
Ambani identified four areas of opportunity for Jio: mobility, connected homes, enterprise services, and monetizing its core technology. He said its end-to-end capabilities support the company’s participation across these areas.
He also outlined an international strategy built around partnering with telecom operators using technology Jio has already developed and operated in India.
He explained that the preferred approach is to work as a managed-service partner.
Throughout the presentation, Ambani linked technology development with customer needs.
He said Jio’s growth would be driven by products and services, with its technology stack enabling them. His remarks placed the planned software-led approach to 6G within that wider infrastructure and technology strategy.
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FAQs
What did Akash Ambani say about Jio’s 6G transition?
He said Jio would approach 6G as a software upgrade rather than a new infrastructure buildout.
What infrastructure did Akash Ambani highlight?
He cited over 3,60,000 towers across India and more than one million route kilometres of fibre.
How does Jio’s homegrown technology support its strategy?
According to Ambani, Jio’s end-to-end technology capabilities help it introduce services, serve customers and pursue growth across multiple business areas.
What did Akash Ambani say about Jio’s 6G transition?
He said Jio would approach 6G as a software upgrade rather than a new infrastructure buildout.
What infrastructure did Akash Ambani highlight?
He cited over 3,60,000 towers across India and more than one million route kilometres of fibre.