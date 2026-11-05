Vivo Watch GT 2 Could Launch in India Alongside X500 Series

The Vivo Watch GT 2 is expected to launch soon in India. This launch could be alonside the Vivo X500 series. The Vivo X500 series will be the next flagship phone series from the company. There are three expected devices in the series – Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and the Vivo X500 Pro Max. All will feature a camera system co-engineered with Leica. Vivo has not teased the smartwatch yet. What is also worth noting is that the company did not really launch the previous generation smartwatch in India. However, the wave of new tech coming to India is increasing, especially in the watch category.

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Google launched the Pixel Watch 5 and Fitbit Air in India. This was sign enough, we believe, for Vivo to also consider a smartwatch for the Indian market, which can now absorb the price much better than previous few years.

Is Vivo Watch GT 2 Actually Launching in India

The Vivo Watch GT 2 first launched in China. This is not even a new smartwatch. Vivo launched it in October 2025 in China. This watch came alongside the X300 series. It came with a 2.07-inch rectangular display. Now, Sanju Choudhary, a popular tipster, said that the Vivo Watch GT 2 will make it to India alongside the X500 series.

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It is available in both the Bluetooth and eSIM version in China. Vivo said that the smartwatch’s screen can touch up to 2400nits of peak local brightness. The Watch GT 2 can track more than 100 sports modes, and supports BFC and Bluetooth 5.4. It is also rated 2 ATM for water resistance. The Vivo Watch GT 2 comes with a 695mAh battery for the Bluetooth version, while the eSIM version comes with 595mAh battery. The X500 series is definitely coming to the country. It has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.