Akash Ambani Explains Why Customer Value Is Central to Jio’s Growth

Reliance Jio is looking to build its next phase of growth around services that bring more value to customers. Speaking at Jio’s IPO media meet, Akash Ambani said the company’s focus is on improving the everyday lives of its users through affordable, high-quality digital services.
Ambani described customers as the most important part of Jio’s business and said improving their lives is something he thinks about every day. The company’s mission, he explained, is to connect every Indian home, citizen and enterprise with quality digital services at affordable prices.
One of the consumer applications Ambani discussed was AI-enabled voice services. He outlined features such as call summarisation, transcription and action lists across 12 Indian languages. These capabilities could help users review conversations and identify tasks discussed during calls.
Ambani said Jio’s network and technology capabilities give it the ability to distribute such services widely. He also spoke about making these capabilities accessible at no additional cost to users, although his remarks did not specify a rollout date, detailed eligibility conditions or commercial availability.
Ambani compared the opportunity to expand access to AI with Jio’s earlier efforts to make mobile data widely accessible. The features were discussed as part of Jio’s broader plans to bring additional digital services to its customers.
Partnerships also form part of this approach. Discussing Google’s Gemini, Ambani said the collaboration had helped the AI service add 30 million subscribers. According to him, the partnership went beyond distribution and helped create a new market.
He presented it as an example of how Jio can use its reach and understanding of customers to bring additional digital services to users, while helping technology partners expand adoption.
Connected Homes to Drive Jio’s Growth
Home broadband was another major part of Ambani’s presentation. He described the home business as Jio’s biggest growth engine for the coming years and outlined an ambition to expand its home customer base from 30 million to 100 million. No deadline was provided for reaching that figure.
Jio’s plans extend beyond supplying an internet connection, with Ambani discussing a combined offering of broadband, television and digital applications. The aim is to deliver an integrated household experience, with connectivity supporting a broader range of services.
Ambani also explained why Jio developed proprietary wireless technology (UBR) for last-mile connectivity. Extending fibre involves right-of-way approvals, society permissions and building access, creating practical challenges in connecting more homes.
He said Jio developed its wireless technology to support expansion beyond its fibre footprint. According to Ambani, 40% of home net additions are coming from outside Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, highlighting demand beyond major urban markets.
Homegrown Technology Supports the Customer Strategy
Jio’s decision to develop its own technology is closely tied to its customer strategy, Ambani said. The company’s capabilities span networks, home platforms, devices, operating systems and digital applications. He explained that developing these components helps Jio shape the overall customer experience and introduce services through its platform. Ambani cited over 12,000 Jio engineers and more than 7,220 patent filings while discussing the company’s technology development efforts.
He emphasised that Jio has developed, deployed and operated its technology, providing a foundation for further services. Across his remarks, Ambani linked customer value with business growth, identifying opportunities in mobility, connected homes, enterprise services and technology monetisation.
For consumers, the plans he outlined point towards a broader mix of connectivity, entertainment and AI-enabled services. Ambani said Jio would continue focusing on quality, affordability and useful products as it works to expand its digital-services business.
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FAQs
What did Akash Ambani say about Jio’s customer strategy?
Ambani said customers are central to Jio’s business, with the company focused on improving their daily lives through affordable, high-quality digital services.
What AI calling features did Akash Ambani discuss?
He discussed call summaries, transcription and action lists across 12 Indian languages. His remarks did not specify a rollout date or detailed eligibility conditions.
What is Jio’s connected-home ambition?
Jio aims to expand its home customer base from 30 million to 100 million, combining broadband, television and digital applications. No deadline was stated.
Why is Jio developing its own technology?
According to Ambani, developing its own technology helps Jio shape the customer experience and introduce useful services across its platform.
What services does Jio plan to offer connected homes?
Akash Ambani outlined an integrated home experience combining broadband, television and digital applications, with an ambition to grow Jio’s home customer base from 3 crore to 10 crore.