Akash Ambani Explains Why Customer Value Is Central to Jio’s Growth

Reliance Jio is looking to build its next phase of growth around services that bring more value to customers. Speaking at Jio’s IPO media meet, Akash Ambani said the company’s focus is on improving the everyday lives of its users through affordable, high-quality digital services.

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Key Highlights Ambani linked Jio’s growth strategy with customer needs, affordability and service quality.

Proposed AI voice capabilities include summaries, transcription and action lists.

Jio aims to grow its home customer base from 3 crore to 10 crore.

Ambani cited over 12,000 Jio engineers and more than 7,220 patent filings.

While connectivity remains the foundation of Jio’s business, Ambani outlined how AI-powered voice features, home broadband, television and digital applications can help the company serve consumers better. His remarks offered a look at how Jio plans to build on its network with services that address customer needs.

Ambani described customers as the most important part of Jio’s business and said improving their lives is something he thinks about every day. The company’s mission, he explained, is to connect every Indian home, citizen and enterprise with quality digital services at affordable prices.

For Reliance Jio, the opportunity now is to introduce useful products on top of the connectivity platform it has established. He said the company wants to deliver services that improve customers’ daily lives, with examples ranging from assistance during phone calls to entertainment and applications used at home.

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Jio Wants to Make AI Useful in Everyday Calls