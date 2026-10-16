Tecno Spark 50S 5G India Launch Soon

Tecno Spark 50S 5G is launch soon in India. The launch is scheduled for October itself. The new phone from Tecno will be available in two colours, as revealed by the poster by the brand. This will be yet another phone in the Spark 50 series. The company is yet to reveal its full specifications or price. There are two more phones in the Spark 50 series – Spark 50 5G and Spark 50 Pro 5G. Let us take a look at the confirmed details of the Spark 50S 5G.

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Tecno Spark 50S 5G Confirmed Details: Launch Date, Colours and Design

Tecno Spark 50S 5G will launch in India on October 16, 2026. The phone will be available in two colours – Burgundy Red and Breeze Blue. The former has a deep red finish. The blue one actually has a lighter blue shade with a reflective sheen. Both the colours have a horizontal rear camera module, though the company has not yet shared details about the materials or dimensions.

This is expected to be an affordable device. There is Spark 50 5G which launched in India with 4GB + 128GB for Rs 17,499. This devices feature 6.78-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC and a 50MP rear camera. The device has a 6500mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charginig and it runs on HiOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. The phone also carries MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP64 Pro rating.

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Then there is Spark 50 Pro, and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate SoC, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor and support for 60W wired-fast charging. Tecno has not yet confirmed whether the Spark 50S will be close to what Spark 50 is or whether there will be stark differences in hardware. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments in the country.