Apple MacBook Neo Hits Lowest India Price: Best Time to Buy?

Looking for a new laptop upgrade? Apple has its new MacBook Neo at its lowest price in India, with a great discount for this year’s Diwali edition of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Apple announced the discounts as it launched its premium but expensive MacBook OLED this year. As laptop prices rise, Apple’s offer on the MacBook Neo makes it a great deal for someone looking for a new laptop that runs macOS out of the box.

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Key Highlights Apple MacBook Neo gets a 14% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.

The 256GB variant is available for Rs 68,990, while the 512GB model costs Rs 76,990.

It features the Apple A18 Pro chipset, a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and up to 16 hours of battery life.

The new MacBook Neo gets a direct 14% discount with attractive EMI options that make it a great deal. Here’s how the deal works.

Also Read: Refurbished Apple iPhones Gain Popularity As Prices Rise

Apple MacBook Neo Gets Major Discounts on Amazon – Deal Explained

As Amazon hosts its Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, it offers discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones like the Apple iPhone 16, which is selling at an all-time low.

Apple has discounted not only iPhones but also its MacBook Neo, a newly launched 2026 entry-level MacBook.

The new MacBook Neo launched at Rs 79,990 and is now available at a direct 14% discount, bringing the base model with 256GB storage and a Magic Keyboard to Rs 68,990.

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If you need more space and Touch ID, you can choose the Apple MacBook Neo 512GB variant, also discounted.