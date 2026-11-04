Apple MacBook Neo Hits Lowest India Price: Best Time to Buy?
Apple MacBook Neo 2026 hits its lowest-ever price in India. It features an A18 Pro chipset, an IPS display, and Touch ID support on the top-end variant, all while staying below Rs 80,000. Here is how the deal works and whether you should buy the new MacBook Neo in 2026.
Looking for a new laptop upgrade? Apple has its new MacBook Neo at its lowest price in India, with a great discount for this year’s Diwali edition of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Apple announced the discounts as it launched its premium but expensive MacBook OLED this year. As laptop prices rise, Apple’s offer on the MacBook Neo makes it a great deal for someone looking for a new laptop that runs macOS out of the box.
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Key Highlights
Apple MacBook Neo gets a 14% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.
The 256GB variant is available for Rs 68,990, while the 512GB model costs Rs 76,990.
It features the Apple A18 Pro chipset, a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and up to 16 hours of battery life.
Verdict: Should You Consider Buying Apple MacBook Neo in 2026?
As smartphone and laptop prices rise because of the memory shortage driven by the AI boom, a new laptop that offers flagship performance, a premium design, and macOS at this low price makes the new MacBook Neo worth considering.
MacBook Neo is sold at MRP at stores like the Apple Store, while Amazon sells it at an all-time low.
The new Apple MacBook Neo 2026 comes in four colors: Silver, Blue, Citrus, and Indigo.
Under the hood, it packs the all-new Apple A18 Pro chipset, with a 6-core CPU featuring 2 performance and 4 efficient cores. It also integrates a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine for better AI performance.
Both variants come with 8GB RAM. The front features a 13-inch IPS LED-backlit display with a 2408×1506 resolution and up to 500 nits of peak brightness.
On the battery end, Apple promises up to 16 hours of battery life. On the port side, you get one USB 3 (USB-C) port, one USB 2 (USB-C) port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
On the front, we get a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.
On the software front, MacBook Neo ships with macOS 27.
Image Credits: BenGeskin
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FAQs
What is the price of the Apple MacBook Neo on Amazon India?
The 256GB MacBook Neo is available for Rs 68,990, down from Rs 79,990. The 512GB variant costs Rs 76,990, down from Rs 89,990.
How much discount is available on the MacBook Neo during the Amazon sale?
Amazon is offering a direct discount of about 14% on both MacBook Neo variants during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 Diwali Edition.
What is the difference between the 256GB and 512GB MacBook Neo models?
The 256GB Apple MacBook Neo comes with a Magic Keyboard. The 512GB model adds storage and Touch I
What are the available colour options for the MacBook Neo?
The Apple MacBook Neo is available in four colours: Silver, Blue, Citrus and Indigo.