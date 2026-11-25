Airtel has listed around nine prepaid recharge plans under its TRAI-Mandated Packs section, including voice and SMS-only plans, unlimited 5G, and bulk data options priced between Rs 185 and Rs 1,849.

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, has made the TRAI-Mandated Packs section live on its website and apps, following Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi). This follows a TRAI mandate requiring all telecom operators to introduce a dedicated section for TRAI-mandated packs on their websites and apps. With this, Airtel users will be able to view the plans mandated by the Indian telecom regulator and recharge with them to enjoy the respective benefits.

Let’s now take a look at the recharge options currently available to Airtel prepaid users in India under this section for November 2026

Bharti Airtel TRAI-Mandated Packs for Prepaid Users

1. Airtel Rs 185 Plan

Plan Type: Voice and SMS Only Plan, 28 Days Validity Plan

Core Benefits: No bundled data (data usage charged at 50p/MB), Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls, and 300 SMS (post 300 SMS limit: Re 1 Local, and Rs 1.5 STD per SMS).

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Free Hellotunes (set any one tune every 30 days for free).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.61

2. Airtel Rs 203 Plan

Plan Type: Voice and SMS Only Plan, 30 Days Validity Plan

Core Benefits: No bundled data (data usage charged at 50p/MB from core balance), Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls, and 300 SMS (post 300 SMS limit: Re 1 Local, and Rs 1.5 STD per SMS).

Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Free Hellotunes (set any one tune every 30 days for free).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.77

3. Airtel Rs 206 Plan

Plan Type: Voice and SMS Only Plan, 1 Month Validity Plan

Core Benefits: No bundled data (data usage charged at 50p/MB from core balance), Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls, and 300 SMS (post 300 SMS limit: Re 1 Local, and Rs 1.5 STD per SMS).

Validity: 1 Month

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Free Hellotunes (set any one tune every 30 days for free).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.87 (based on a 30-day validity period)

4. Airtel Rs 355 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan, Bulk Data Plan

Core Benefits: 25 GB total high-speed data (post quota completion, data tariff will be charged at 50p/MB), Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls, 300 SMS (post 300 SMS limit [100 per day], charging will be Re 1 Local, and Rs 1.5 STD per SMS), and Rs 5 Talktime.

Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel Safe (real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune every 30 days for free).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.83

5. Airtel Rs 429 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan, 1 Month Validity Plan

Core Benefits: 2.5 GB/day high-speed data (post daily quota usage data speed will be up to 64 Kbps) plus Unlimited 5G Data (over and above plan limit, usable in 5G network areas only, 300GB FUP), Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls, 100 SMS/day (post daily limit: Re 1 Local, Rs 1.5 STD per SMS), and Rs 5 Talktime.

Validity: 1 Month

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel Safe (real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), Free Hellotunes (set any one tune every 30 days for free), and Airtel Xstream Play (access to free content — movies, shows and LIVE TV channels, including SonyLiv free version, Chana Jor, and Runn TV).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.30 (based on a 30-day validity period)

6. Airtel Rs 469 Plan

Plan Type: Voice and SMS Only Plan, 84 Days Validity Plan

Core Benefits: No bundled data (data usage charged at 50p/MB), Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls, and 900 SMS (post 900 SMS limit: Re 1 Local, and Rs 1.5 STD per SMS).

Validity: 84 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel Safe (real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune every 30 days for free).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.58

7. Airtel Rs 589 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Bulk Data Plan, 30 Days Validity Plan

Core Benefits: 50 GB total high-speed data (post quota completion, data tariff will be charged at 50p/MB), Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls, and 300 SMS (post 300 SMS limit [max 100 per day], charging will be Re 1 Local, and Rs 1.5 STD per SMS).

Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel Safe (real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune every 30 days for free).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 19.63

8. Airtel Rs 609 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Bulk Data Plan, 1 Month Validity Plan

Core Benefits: 60 GB total high-speed data (post quota completion, data tariff will be charged at 50p/MB), Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls, and 300 SMS (post daily 100 SMS limit, charging will be Re 1 Local, and Rs 1.5 STD per SMS).

Validity: 1 Month

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel Safe (real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune every 30 days for free).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 20.30 (based on a 30-day validity period)

9. Airtel Rs 1849 Plan

Plan Type: Voice and SMS Only Plan, 365 Days Validity Plan

Core Benefits: No bundled data (data usage charged at 50p/MB), Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls, and 3600 SMS (post 3600 SMS limit: Re 1 Local, and Rs 1.5 STD per SMS).

Validity: 365 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel Safe (real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds), and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune every 30 days for free).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.07

Conclusion

Airtel offers around nine prepaid plans under its TRAI-Mandated Packs section. However, in our experience, searching for newly launched voice and SMS-only plans, such as the Rs 185, Rs 203, and Rs 206 plans, does not return any results. Customers need to manually scroll to the TRAI-Mandated Packs section on the Airtel app and select a plan to proceed with the recharge.

At times, these plans are not even available for recharge, as they appear and disappear intermittently for customers. Airtel’s prepaid offerings under this section are priced between Rs 185 and Rs 1,849 and include voice and SMS-only plans, unlimited 5G plan, and bulk data packs.

Are you happy with this section from Airtel, and how useful do you think it is when making recharge decisions? Let us know by mentioning us on X at @TelecomTalk.

Also in the TRAI Mandated Section:

Reference 1: TRAI Orders Telecom Operators to Create TRAI-Mandated Packs Section on Websites, Apps

Reference 2: TRAI Mandates Shorter-Validity Voice and SMS STVs to Give Low-Income Consumers More Options

Reliance Jio: Reliance Jio TRAI-Mandated Packs for November 2026 Detailed

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea TRAI-Mandated Packs for November 2026: Full List and Benefits

BSNL: BSNL TRAI-Mandated Packs for November 2026 Explained