OnePlus Nord 7 design has been shared online by popular tipster Abhishek Yadav. Both the front and the back of the device has been shared by the tipster.

OnePlus Nord 7, the next Nord phone from OnePlus has now surfaced online. The leak suggests that the next OnePlus Nord device will be coming with RBG lights. This phone will be the successor to the Nord 6 5G. The device will feature a notable change in the design. The Nord 7 is expected to feature a vertical RGB light strip close to the camera module at the back. This RGB light strip will not be a ground breaking innovation, but it will be something new for OnePlus fans.

OnePlus Nord 7 Design Leaks Online

OnePlus Nord 7 design has been shared online by popular tipster Abhishek Yadav. Both the front and the back of the device has been shared by the tipster. The front of the device appears to come with a flat display and has a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout housing the selfie sensor.

Apart from this, at the back, the design appears to be very similar to what other OnePlus phones are coming with right now. The device is said to pack a 9000mAh battery with support for 80W wired-fast charging. For power, the device is going to pack the Dimensity 8500 SoC as per the leaks. The display is going to feature support for 144Hz refresh rate and a Super AMOLED panel.

How exactly will the RGB lights be utilised by the brand is something unknown right now. The OnePlus 6, in comparision, packs a 9000mAh battery as well with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired-fast charging, 27W wired reverse charging, and bypass charging. The device sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offeriing up to a 165Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord 7 will likely going to downgrade the refresh rate as per this leak. The launch is quite far from now. OnePlus will tease the products next year in the Indian market.

The Nord lineup has not been refreshed by OnePlus for a long time. The company has instead focused on more affordable devices and launched a new lineup called the N series. The N series has more affordable phones which will help OnePlus in garnering a larger market share. The company has exited the international markets and is now only focusing on China and India. As for the launch of the OnePlus 16 in India, the details are still under wraps and an official announcement is yet to be made by OnePlus.

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