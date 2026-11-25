The new Vedic astrology app combines traditional birth chart calculations with artificial intelligence, offering personalised Kundali analysis, AI astrologer consultations, daily horoscopes and family profiles.

India’s leading telecom operator, Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), has entered the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered astrology segment with the launch of JioAstro, a Vedic astrology application designed to provide personalised horoscope services based on users’ birth charts. With this launch, JioAstro becomes part of Jio’s digital app ecosystem, which offers a range of apps to individual users, businesses and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Jio Platforms Enters AI Astrology Segment

The app combines traditional Vedic astrology calculations with artificial intelligence to offer customised astrological insights, Kundali analysis and interactive consultations with an AI-powered astrologer. Users can access the services by entering their birth details, enabling the platform to generate personalised readings rather than relying on generic sun-sign predictions.

“JioAstro is a Vedic astrology app built on your real birth chart — not generic sun-sign cliches,” JPL said.

Classical Vedic Calculations Meet AI

According to the app’s description, its AI-based interpretations are rooted in classical Vedic calculations and traditional astrological references. The platform aims to provide chart-based guidance while avoiding exaggerated or fear-driven predictions. Users can interact with the AI astrologer in English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati, seeking insights into their birth charts, planetary positions, current astrological periods and daily prospects.

“Every insight is grounded in classical Vedic calculations and cited to traditional sources. Our AI interprets your chart — it never invents facts — so what you read stays accurate, honest, and free of fear-based predictions,” the App description on the Google Play Store states.

JioAstro App Offers Complete Kundali

JioAstro offers a comprehensive Kundali feature, including Lagna (D1) and Navamsa (D9) charts in both North and South Indian formats. It can identify and explain more than 40 astrological Yogas and provide assessments of Doshas such as Manglik, Kaal Sarpa, Pitra and Grahan.

Other features include Vimshottari Dasha timelines, planetary transit updates and Sade Sati analysis. The app also provides Life Snapshot — a concise overview across career, relationships, health, wealth and spirituality.

Personalised Daily Horoscope

The application also features a daily horoscope section called ‘My Life’, which provides personalised daily insights and an overview based on individual birth charts. It includes details such as lucky numbers, colours and auspicious timings, along with options to review previous guidance and access forecasts for the year ahead.

Family Profiles and Astrological Reports

The platform supports up to four family profiles under a single account, allowing users to create and switch between individual birth charts.

Additional services include Muhurat recommendations for auspicious occasions, personalised Varshaphal annual reports and a daily Panchang covering traditional elements such as Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. Users can also download astrological reports in PDF format.

Privacy and Data Protection

On the privacy front, JioAstro states that users’ birth information is encrypted and will not be sold or used for advertising purposes. The company has also emphasised a non-alarmist approach to astrological guidance, without pressuring users to purchase remedial services.

“Your birth data is sensitive, and we treat it that way — encrypted, and never sold or used for ad targeting. No fear-mongering and no pressure to buy “solutions” — just clear, classical, compassionate guidance,” the company said.

Secure Sign-In Through JioID

Users can access the application through secure JioID sign-in. However the company clarifies that “JioAstro is designed for reflection and guidance and is not a substitute for professional medical, legal, or financial advice.”

Conclusion

With JioAstro, Reliance Jio is extending its AI-driven digital services into the astrology segment, bringing traditional Vedic practices together with conversational artificial intelligence and personalised digital experiences for millions of Jio users. The app is currently available for download on the Google Play Store.

Reference: Reliance Jio Digital App Ecosystem: An Overview of Offerings in 2025