BSNL Rs 202 plan offers users 300 minutes of voice calling. In addition, there is 5GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data post which the internet speed drops to 40 Kbps. There is also 100 SMSes bundled with the plan.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has a Rs 202 plan for the consumers with service validity. This is a cheap plan, and it carries a service validity of 28 days. The Rs 202 plan comes with voice calling benefits, but not unlimited voice calling. There is some data, but the highlight of this plan is insurance. BSNL is one of the unique players to offer insurance with its prepaid plans. This plan is available for users throughout the telecom circles. Let us take a look at the Rs 202 plan benefits in detail.

BSNL Rs 202 Plan Benefits

BSNL Rs 202 plan offers users 300 minutes of voice calling. In addition, there is 5GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data post which the internet speed drops to 40 Kbps. There is also 100 SMSes bundled with the plan. Then, as metioned above, the plan also comes with insurance benefit. This is a special tariff voucher (STV) from BSNL.

If you want to recharge with a cheaper plan, then you can also go for the Rs 99 plan. The Rs 99 plan is the cheapest plan available right now for the Indian consumers which comes with 14 days of service validity. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 50MB of data. The Rs 99 STV is made for people who want voice calling benefit primarily.

Then there is a Rs 107 plan which is also affordable and it comes with a significantly higher validity than the Rs 99 plan. The Rs 107 plan comes with a service validity of 20 days. This plan comes with 3GB of free data, and post the consumption of the 3GB data, the speed drops down to 40 Kbps. It also brings 200 minutes of voice calling as well. These plans are available for the consumers throughout India and you can recharge with them if you want something affordable to keep you connected to a 4G network.