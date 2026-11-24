Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could lose its laser autofocus module and dedicated 3x telephoto camera, according to a new leak from tipster Ice Universe.

Samsung could make two significant camera changes to its next premium smartphone. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is already showing up in early leak with a new report suggesting that laser autofocus will be removed and the dedicated 3x telephoto lens could also be dropped. Both of those features have been part of Samsung’s recent Ultra range, so this could lead to a much simpler rear camera setup. Samsung may instead be relying on its camera sensors and autofocus.

Key Highlights Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to lose its dedicated laser autofocus module.

Samsung may also remove the 3x telephoto camera found on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The reported camera changes remain unconfirmed ahead of the expected 2027 launch.

Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Lose Laser Autofocus

An early leak suggests Samsung may drop laser autofocus and the dedicated 3x telephoto camera from its next flagship.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is reportedly due to come with a revised rear camera setup, with news of a potential hardware change leaking from Ice Universe. He suggests Samsung may be dropping the dedicated laser autofocus module as well as the 3x telephoto. If true, that would be a significant change to the camera hardware Samsung has used on its premium flagship range, though Samsung has not confirmed this.

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Laser autofocus could disappear

Samsung have had a dedicated laser autofocus module in their Ultra range since the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The reported removal of this module from the upcoming model is therefore a major change. The module works by firing an infrared beam from the camera to measure the distance between the camera and the subject, which in turn helps the camera system achieve focus in relevant shooting situations.

Laser autofocus can be very useful when you’re shooting at close range and in certain low-light situations where focusing can be a bit of a problem.

Modern smartphone camera sensors also employ technologies such as phase detection autofocus and all-pixel autofocus to determine the distance to the subject and improve focus accuracy.

The latest leak doesn’t tell us what autofocus tech Samsung will use instead of the discrete laser module. Its absence doesn’t confirm that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will have slower or less accurate focusing, as actual performance will depend on the camera sensors and the software Samsung ends up with.

Dedicated 3x telephoto camera may also go

The more obvious change for day-to-day photography would be the absence of the dedicated 3x telephoto. The Galaxy S26 Ultra has a separate 12mp 3x telephoto camera, which gives you an optical zoom option for portraits, close-ups, and all sorts of day-to-day photography.

According to Ice Universe’s latest claim, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could be missing this camera, as well as laser autofocus. That would leave the S27 Ultra with a more basic rear camera setup: a main, an ultrawide, a telephoto, and an LED flash.

The specs of the other telephoto lens are still unconfirmed, and we don’t know exactly how Samsung would handle the zoom range between the main and the other telephoto if they remove the dedicated 3x sensor.

What does this mean for photography?

If they remove the 3x camera, they can rely more on the high-resolution main sensor and image processing to cover the short zoom range. Sensor cropping can give you usable zoomed images (particularly with a high-resolution sensor), but it doesn’t automatically match the result of a proper optical telephoto camera.

The change could therefore be relevant to users who are regularly shooting people, pets and the like at 3x. The actual image quality will, of course, depend on the sensor resolution, the lens, and the processing in the new phone.

Galaxy S27 Ultra launch is still months away

Samsung is due to launch the Galaxy S27 range in early 2027, leaving plenty of time for further leaks to surface about the camera hardware and design. There have been reports of a potential new 200mp ISOCELL HP6 sensor, though it’s not clear at this stage whether it will be in the Galaxy S27 Ultra or what the final camera spec will be.

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For the moment, the reported removal of laser autofocus and the 3x telephoto camera should be treated as an early leak rather than a confirmed spec. Samsung have not announced the Galaxy S27 Ultra and has not revealed its camera setup.

Image Credits: (X-@techfryerr)