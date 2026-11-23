Vivo Watch GT 2 will launch in India on November 26, bringing a 2.07-inch display, BlueOS 3.0, health tracking and a claimed battery life of up to 25 days.

Vivo is set to enter the Indian smartwatch market this week with the Vivo Watch GT 2, with a launch scheduled for 26th November Flipkart has posted a new microsite for the device, now updated with a host of specs the Watch GT 2 will have a large 2.07″ Ultra-Vision display.

Key Highlights Vivo Watch GT 2 will launch in India on November 26.

The smartwatch features a 2.07-inch display with up to 2,400 nits local peak brightness.

Its 595mAh battery is claimed to last up to 25 days under light usage.

Vivo is touting up to 25 days of battery life. The Indian version will run on BlueOS 3.0. Health monitoring and over 100 sports modes are also included. However, some smart features will require a compatible Vivo or iQOO phone.

Vivo Watch GT 2 India Launch Nears

The smartwatch has a 2.07″ display, runs on BlueOS 3.0 and is claimed to have a 25-day battery life. Vivo has confirmed the Watch GT 2 will launch in India on 26th November, expanding its product range beyond smartphones and accessories.

The dedicated Flipkart microsite for the Watch GT 2 is already live, with details on the display, battery capacity, software, fitness features, and connectivity. It will arrive in India in the Bluetooth-only configuration, and Vivo has not yet announced the official price.

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Vivo Watch GT 2 display and design

The Vivo Watch GT 2 has a 2.07 ” Ultra-Vision display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a local peak brightness of 2,400 nits. This should be more than adequate for viewing the information outdoors or in bright light.

The screen also supports an Always On Display, so you can check the time and other information without waking the screen each time.

Vivo have gone with an aluminium case, and the watch is due to launch in Stellar White and Obsidian Black. The black is high gloss, and the white is a more subtle finish. 5ATM water resistance has been confirmed, so it’s water-resistant enough for swimming and the like.

Battery life and charging details

Battery life is one of the key features that Vivo is touting in the run-up to the launch. The Watch GT 2 has a 595mAh battery, and Vivo is claiming up to 25 days of use under light usage conditions. Under normal usage, that’s up to 14 days, and with Always On Display enabled, it’s down to 12 days.

Vivo states that a full charge will take less than 2.5 hours using the original charging dock under the specified test conditions. The charging adapter itself won’t be in the retail pack, so you’ll likely need to use an adapter you already have.

Health tracking and smart features

The Watch GT 2 runs BlueOS 3.0 (Vivo’s smartwatch OS) and has over 100 sports modes. These cover a wide range of activities, and racquet sports analysis is one of the more advanced features.

For more general health tracking, you get continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen measurement and stress tracking.

Other features include guided breathing exercises and menstrual cycle tracking so that you can access a range of health and wellness metrics from your wrist.

Vivo have also included Live Notifications and Shortcut Cards (although, of course, the availability of some connected features is device-dependent).

Compatible phones and India availability

Live Notifications requires a compatible Vivo or iQOO smartphone running OriginOS 6.0 or later. Vivo have made it very clear that this feature won’t work on iPhones or other Android phones- a significant caveat for those of us who aren’t using a Vivo or iQOO.

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The Vivo Watch GT 2 is set to launch in India on November 26 at 12 PM and will be available on Flipkart.

The official price has not been announced yet, though an earlier report suggested it could be priced at Rs. 14,999.

That would, of course, be a price point we’d expect to see rather than the actual launch price until Vivo announces it.

Image Credits: (X-@techfryerr)