Xiaomi has increased the prices of the Pad 8, Redmi Pad 2 Pro and Redmi Pad 2 in India, with hikes ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000.

Xiaomi has revised the prices of several tablets in India, with the latest changes affecting the Xiaomi Pad 8 and Redmi Pad ranges. The revised prices came into effect on November 19. Several variants are now Rs. 1,000 more. One Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant has seen a Rs. 2,000 price increase. The price increases span various RAM, storage, and connectivity configurations. The updated pricing is already live on the Xiaomi India website. Customers will now have to pay more for all three tablet ranges.

Key Highlights Xiaomi Pad 8 and Redmi Pad 2 Pro variants have become Rs. 1,000 costlier.

Redmi Pad 2 prices have increased by up to Rs. 2,000.

The revised tablet prices came into effect in India on November 19.

Xiaomi Hikes Prices For Three Tablet Lines

The Xiaomi Pad 8, Redmi Pad 2 Pro and Redmi Pad 2 have all increased in price by as much as Rs. 2,000.

Xiaomi has increased prices across three tablet ranges in India, with several variants of the Xiaomi Pad 8, Redmi Pad 2 Pro and Redmi Pad 2 now more expensive. The new prices came into effect on 19th November 2026 and are already visible on the Xiaomi India website. Most variants have seen a Rs. 1,000 price hike, but one Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant has gone up by Rs. 2,000.

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The latest revision is part of the price changes across the tablet market, with higher component costs driving the recent increases. The revised pricing applies to various RAM and storage configurations as well as the Wi-Fi and cellular variants of the Redmi Pad 2.

Xiaomi Pad 8 gets a Rs. 1,000 price hike

The Xiaomi Pad 8 has seen a Rs. 1,000 price hike across the board. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage model (previously at Rs. 38,999) is now at Rs. 39,999. The 12GB RAM/256GB storage model has gone from Rs. 46,999 to Rs. 47,999.

The Nano Texture Edition has also gone up in price (from Rs. 48,999 to Rs. 49,999). So, anyone looking at the premium Xiaomi tablet will now have to pay more, no matter which configuration they go for.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro prices revised

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro has also seen a Rs. 1,000 increase across the variants in the latest revision. The Wi-Fi version is now Rs. 29,999 (up from Rs. 28,999) and the 8GB RAM/128GB storage version is Rs. 32,999 (up from Rs. 31,999).

The higher storage variant (8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage) is now priced at Rs. 35,999 (up from Rs. 34,999). The price change therefore applies to all the Redmi Pad 2 Pro variants listed above, meaning there’s an added cost for those who were planning to go for the tablet with higher storage.

Redmi Pad 2 sees the biggest increase

The Redmi Pad 2 range has also gone up in price, with the increase again depending on the configuration you choose. The 4GB RAM / 128GB storage model has gone from Rs. 20,999 to Rs. 21,999, and the 6GB RAM / 128GB storage model from Rs. 23,999 to Rs. 24,999.

The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant has also seen a Rs. 1,000 price increase, now going for Rs. 26,999 (was Rs. 25,999). Of the Wi-Fi-only models, the 4GB RAM/128GB version is now priced at Rs. 20,999 (was Rs. 19,999).

The 8GB RAM/128 GB Wi-Fi version has seen the biggest increase in this revision. It’s gone from Rs. 21,999 to Rs. 23,999 (a Rs. 2,000 increase).

New prices are already in effect

The revised prices have been updated on the Xiaomi India website, so people should check the website for the current pricing before ordering. These are not new tablet launches or any specification changes at all, just price changes on the existing range.

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For buyers considering one of these tablets, the price increase should be taken into account when deciding to buy, with the Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi seeing the biggest increase. Xiaomi have not given a detailed public reason for the price change on each variant.

Image Credits: (Xiaomi)