Motorola is launching another smartphone in its Edge 70 range in India next week. The Edge 70 Neo will be equipped with a 7000mah battery and 45W fast charging. It will have a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. It will feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA camera with OIS. Motorola has also confirmed four Pantone-inspired colour variants for the device.
The next smartphone has a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and a 50MP Sony camera.
Motorola have confirmed the India launch of the Edge 70 Neo for 24th November, adding another model to the Edge 70 range. The Edge 70 Neo is a big-battery phone (7000mah), features a high refresh rate AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The camera setup is a 50MP Sony LYTIA sensor with OIS. The phone’s colour options and a number of hardware specs have also been revealed in advance of its launch.
The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is launching in India on 24th November 2026. It will be available via the Motorola website, Flipkart and through authorised retailers.
Motorola have confirmed four colour options: Pantone Mountain View, Pantone Milky Blue, Pantone Grey Lilac and Pantone Sage. The finishes are different across the various colours, with Mountain View having a silk-inspired finish, Grey Lilac an acetate-inspired finish, and Milky Blue and Sage having a leather-inspired finish.
The company haven’t announced the Indian price yet. There were reports of a price in the region of Rs 30k-35k, but buyers will have to wait for the launch announcement to find out the actual price.
144Hz AMOLED Display and Snapdragon Processor
The Edge 70 Neo has a 6.8 ” Extreme AMOLED display with a 1.5K Super HD resolution (2772 x 1272 pixels). It supports a 144hz refresh rate and boasts a claimed peak brightness of 5,200 nits. Screen protection is provided by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.
Under the hood, it’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM (with AI-powered RAM Boost), and a 4,466mm² vapour chamber cooling system.
The device runs Android 16 and has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Motorola have listed three Android OS updates and 5 years of security updates.
50MP Sony LYTIA Camera and AI Features
For the camera side of things, we have a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main sensor with OIS and Ultra HDR. Motorola have also highlighted a number of camera features, including Turbo Fusion Night Vision, dynamic noise reduction, AI image enhancement, adaptive stabilisation and 10x Super Zoom.
Motorola is also promoting the integration of Google Photos (including Ask and Edit, photo search, editing, sharing and Memories) and the ability to organise clothing and outfits.
7,000mAh Battery With 45W Charging
Battery capacity is one of the big selling points of the Edge 70 Neo. It’s got a 7000mah battery, which Motorola says will give you up to 53 hours of battery life. They also claim up to two days of use on a single charge.
The phone supports 45W TurboPower wired fast charging, and 7.5W wired reverse charging (so you can use the phone to power compatible accessories).
Other features are Dolby Atmos audio, IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification and a USB Type-C port. The phone is 204g and 8.49mm thick.
Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Price
Motorola will announce the official India price of the Edge 70 Neo at its launch on 24th November. It’s a mid-range device with a 7000mah battery, 144Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.
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Its final pricing will be the key to how it competes against the other smartphones in the category (the others being the big-battery and high-refresh-rate display models).
Image Credits: (X-@techfryerr)
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FAQs
When will the Motorola Edge 70 Neo launch in India?
The Motorola Edge 70 Neo will launch in India on November 24, 2026.
What is the battery capacity of the Motorola Edge 70 Neo?
It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 45W TurboPower charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.
Which processor powers the Motorola Edge 70 Neo?
The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.
What are the camera specifications of the Edge 70 Neo?
It features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary camera with optical image stabilisation and Ultra HDR support.
What is the expected price of the Motorola Edge 70 Neo in India?
The official price has not been announced. Reports suggest a possible price range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.