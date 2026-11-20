Motorola is launching another smartphone in its Edge 70 range in India next week. The Edge 70 Neo will be equipped with a 7000mah battery and 45W fast charging. It will have a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. It will feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA camera with OIS. Motorola has also confirmed four Pantone-inspired colour variants for the device.

Key Highlights Motorola Edge 70 Neo launches in India on November 24.

It features a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The smartphone gets a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Brings 7,000mAh Battery

The next smartphone has a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and a 50MP Sony camera.

Motorola have confirmed the India launch of the Edge 70 Neo for 24th November, adding another model to the Edge 70 range. The Edge 70 Neo is a big-battery phone (7000mah), features a high refresh rate AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The camera setup is a 50MP Sony LYTIA sensor with OIS. The phone’s colour options and a number of hardware specs have also been revealed in advance of its launch.

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Motorola Edge 70 Neo Launch Date and Availability

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is launching in India on 24th November 2026. It will be available via the Motorola website, Flipkart and through authorised retailers.