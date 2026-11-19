Vivo X500 series is about to launch in India. Along with that, the company will also launch the Watch GT 2 in India. The details around the price has surfaced online ahead of the launch. Vivo X500 Pro Max camera details are already online now. There will be a triple-camera setup at the rear for all three devices. The Vivo X500 Pro Max will be the top of the line product. The Vivo X500 Pro Max is going to feature two camera sensors which have a 200MP sensor. The flagship devices from Vivo will run the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset.

Vivo X500 Series, Watch GT 2 Price in India Leaked

Vivo X500 will launch in India with a price tag of Rs 1,19,999 for the 12GB + 256GB of internal storage. The Vivo X500 Pro will launch in India with a price tag of Rs 1,49,999 for 12GB + 256GB internal storage. The Vivo Watch GT 2 is expected to cost around Rs 14,999. The most expensive phone in the lineup will be the Vivo X500 Pro Max which will come at a price tag of Rs 1,59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB of internal storage, while the top of the line 12GB + 512GB variant will cost Rs 1,79,999.

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Vivo will also launch a Master Photography Set for the 12GB + 512GB variant of the Vivo X500 Pro Max, which would cost an additional Rs 50,000. This development was shared by the popular tipster Debayan Roy (@gadgetsdata).