Jio subscribers with weak indoor coverage can use Wi-Fi calling to make and receive calls through their broadband connection. The feature works on compatible Android phones and iPhones with an active voice plan.
Key Highlights
Jio subscribers can now use the indoor Wi-Fi calling feature through active broadband connections.
This feature is compatible with Android phones and iPhones.
Jio also recommends keeping both VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling enabled to help ensure a smoother experience.
Check that your voice plan is active, your handset supports the service, and Wi-Fi calling is enabled for the correct SIM. Jio identifies outdated software, disabled settings, eligibility issues, and an unstable Wi-Fi connection as possible reasons calls aren’t working.
Install available software updates and check that your Wi-Fi network has reliable internet access.
If the setting is missing, verify support for your handset rather than assuming every Android phone has it.
For iPhone users, Apple also suggests restarting the device and trying a different Wi-Fi network, as some networks may not work with Wi-Fi calling. If the issue continues, contact your operator.
Your phone can still show weak mobile reception while successfully handling calls over Wi-Fi; what matters for those calls is that the Wi-Fi calling service is available and the internet connection remains stable.
Some people read for free. A few choose to support. If you found TelecomTalk useful, you can help keep us running.
FAQs
What is Jio Wi-Fi calling?
Jio Wi-Fi calling lets users make and receive calls using their Jio mobile number over a Wi-Fi connection.
How can I enable Jio Wi-Fi calling on my Android phone?
Open Settings, search for “Wi-Fi Calling”, and enable it for your Jio SIM. The exact settings path may vary depending on your phone.
How do I enable Jio Wi-Fi calling on an iPhone?
Go to Settings → Mobile Data or Cellular → Select your Jio line → Wi-Fi Calling, and enable “Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone”.
Does Jio charge extra for Wi-Fi calling?
No. Domestic Wi-Fi calls are included in your existing Jio voice plan at no additional charge.
Do I need an active Jio recharge to use Wi-Fi calling?
Yes. You need an active Jio voice plan to use the service.