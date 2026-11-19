Jio subscribers with weak indoor coverage can use Wi-Fi calling to make and receive calls through their broadband connection. The feature works on compatible Android phones and iPhones with an active voice plan.

Key Highlights Jio subscribers can now use the indoor Wi-Fi calling feature through active broadband connections.

This feature is compatible with Android phones and iPhones.

Jio also recommends keeping both VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling enabled to help ensure a smoother experience.

If you frequently have to walk towards a window or step outside to make a Jio call, Wi-Fi calling is worth checking on your phone.

It allows you to make and receive calls using your existing Jio number over a Wi-Fi internet connection, which can help in parts of your home or office where mobile coverage is weak.

You will need a compatible handset, an active voice plan and a stable Wi-Fi connection. The feature helps with calling; it does not boost your cellular signal or improve Jio mobile data speeds.

Also Read: Jio Made These Two Changes That will Affect You

How to Enable Jio Wi-Fi Calling on Your Phone

For Android users, the easiest place to start is to open Settings and search for “Wi-Fi Calling”.

The location of this option depends on the handset and software version.

On supported Samsung Galaxy phones, for example, it is available under Settings → Connections → Wi-Fi Calling.

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If you have two SIMs installed, make sure you enable it for your Jio connection. Once the phone is connected to Wi-Fi and the feature is enabled, you can use the regular phone dialer to make calls.