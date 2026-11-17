Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has likely played a very bold move. Is this a move we saw coming? Mostly, yes. Note that what we are going to talk about has not been confirmed by Jio. This has surfaced online. Jio used to let people receive incoming calls even if they did not have an active SIM card. This way, while Jio had more SIMs in circulation, it did not add revenue to the books of the company. In order to ensure that people now recharge their SIMs if they have the SIM in their phones, Jio has stopped incoming calls for people with inactive SIMs. So if your recharge runs out, you need to recharge for keeping your SIM card active.

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This is not something new in the industry. Bharti Airtel, the second largest telco has been doing this for years. We do not know how much impact this will make in the average revenue per user (ARPU) of the telco, but it could definitely make some difference.

Reliance Jio Stops Free Incoming Service

In a social media post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a screenshot of a text from Jio which said that since their last recharge plan expired, the incoming calls may stop anytime soon. This message was reportedly from the automation system of Reliance Jio. If this is circle specific or PAN-India now, we are not aware.

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This would mark the ending of Jio’s free incoming service, which was a big thing for the consumers with low income. Reliance Jio recently launched the Rs 147, Rs 177, Rs 196, and Rs 197 prepaid plans in India, with a service validity of 22 days, 28 days, 30 days, and a calendar month. Jio brought the plans after the TRAI (telecom regulatory authority of India) mandate. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments.