Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has come up with two major changes on its prepaid plans, which will affect the consumers in a major way. Especially if you are a new Jio customer, then you will not be able to do that. Reliance Jio recently got listed on the stock exchanges, and the company will now look for profitability. These changes could be due to that. Reliance Jio is known for doing things which other telcos do not. While the operator is still doing that, there are a few changes that would affect the experience of the users.

Reliance Jio Made These Changes for Users

Reliance Jio firstly removed the Google AI Pro subscription for the users. The AI Pro subscription benefit was worth Rs 35,100. This was because the subscription was offered for 18 months. Jio used to offer this with several prepaid plans. But now that is no more the case. The Google AI Pro benefit has been removed for every prepaid plan. Now, this has been replaced with Canva. The Canva Pro and Canva Pro Lite subscriptions have been added to several prepaid plans from Reliance Jio.

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Apart from this, one more change which Jio has introduced is that the telecom operator has likely stopped incoming calls for people who don’t have active SIM cards. This basically means that if you don’t have an active plan on your prepaid SIM, then incoming services could be stopped for the users. This was not the case until now for the users. That makes Jio the same as Airtel in practice. This has not been confirmed by Jio directly, but the development was shared online by the popular tech tipster Abhishek Yadav. These two changes will change the user experience.